Valentine’s Day 2023: Best restaurants to try in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida with your partner

Forgot to wish your partner on Valentine’s Day? Well, if that’s the case, you have to make it special for her/him. Don’t worry, we understand it’s a weekday and you must be busy at work. Here’s a list of the best restaurants you can visit with your partner if you are in Delhi, Noida, or Gurgaon. From coffee and hot chocolate to authentic Mughlai and seafood, we have something for everyone.

Noida

Roastery Coffee House

Valentine’s week has started in full swing and, what’s a better time to have a warm cup of specialty coffee with your significant other than this? As it is incomplete without a coffee date for sure. As chocolate and love seem inseparable, Roastery Coffee House’s menu has the widest array of brews made with some of India’s best beans available.

Price for two: Rs 1200

Address- Bl008, Roastery Street, near OXYGEN BUSINESS PARK, Sector 144, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201306

Colocal

Chocolate and love go hand in hand. Whether it’s a sweet treat or a romantic gesture, chocolate, and love can make life a little sweeter. To celebrate this and every other day that is filled with love, Colocal goes above and beyond to bring the most delicious treats.

Price for two: Rs 1200

Address: Noida, Chattarpur, and Khan Market

Cafe De’Lan

Cafe De’Lan comes with an ambition to revolutionise fine-dine culture and serve premium experiences to the residents of Noida. Have a romantic evening with your special one amidst a lavish ambiance and eye-catching interior alongside exquisite dishes ranging from continental to modern Indian. Your outing will be made more pleasant by the courteous staff serving sparkling drinks and the remote-able rooftop space is a cherry on top.

Price for two: Rs 1200

Address: 3rd Floor Main Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

Gurgaon

Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant is an all-time favourite for a wholehearted delicious meal and what’s cherry on the top this year is that they have recently launched a new outlet in Gurugram. This Valentine’s Day its team has brought you a buffet special alongside a super delicious dessert spread on their menu because nothing speaks of love other than a great dessert.

Price for two: Rs 1500

Address: A Block, Mega Mall Gurgaon, Dt Mega Mall, Golf Course Road

Reflex

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining is a charming new, urban-luxe outing at Gurgaon that is set to be the most desirable address for unwinding over eclectic cocktails, gourmet food, and lively entertainment. Reflex defines opulence and it is one of the most Instagrammable brand-new uber-luxe lifestyle party places in Gurugram. Music being a highlight to every party, Reflex encompasses personalized music which not only includes English but also Latin, pop, jazz, and rock.

Price for two: Rs 1500

Address: M3M, Gurgaon

Delhi

Aviary – Cocktail Nest

Perched atop Commons at DLF Avenue — which is hands-down the hottest F&B destination in Delhi right now — Aviary Cocktail Nest offers an eclectic menu, and drinks to match. If you want to make it a little extra special for your partner, you should visit Aviary.

Price for two: Rs 2500

Address: DLF Avenue, Saket

Cafe Tesu

Another restaurant serving the best food in Delhi is Cafe Tesu. The place offers some finger-licking food, along with some unique offerings. The Mediterranean-style cafe also has picturesque interiors, perfect for your Instagram stories with your partner.

Price for two: Rs 2500

Address: DLF Avenue, Saket