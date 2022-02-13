Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and songs for your loved one

So here are some beautiful wishes and quotes you can send to your loved ones.

Valentine’s Day 2022: Valentine’s Day is the day of love, with all the couples finding ways to make it special for their significant other, be it big romantic gestures or small, intimate affairs. Many couples look forward to this day as it seems to be the epitome of expression of love, with or without the gifts. In fact, Valentine’s Day was expanded into a Valentine’s Week, starting from February 7 with each day marking different forms of expressing love like hugs, kisses, promises, teddies and chocolates. The week finally culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14. This year, the V-Day is on Monday, i.e. tomorrow. So here are some beautiful wishes and quotes you can send to your loved ones.

Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes and quotes

A successful relationship requires falling in love again and again… Always with the same person. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Being deeply loved by you gives me strength. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Love can be painful if it’s with the wrong person. But when I am with you, it is effortless and beautiful. Just the way it should be. Will you be my Valentine?

Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.

My hand belongs in yours, my heart to you and I by your side. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day 2022 special: Songs to serenade your loved one with

While quotes and wishes can be one way of expressing love to your partners, some find serenading songs a much more romantic way to express their feelings. Here are some songs, from classics to contemporary, that you can choose from.

Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

The Way You Look Tonight by Fred Astaire

Just Can’t Stop Loving You by Michael Jackson ft Siedah Garrett

Perfect by Ed Sheeran