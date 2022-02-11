Valentine’s Day 2022: Gifting ideas for your loved ones

So, this valentine’s day gift your friends something meaningful and special that speaks volumes about your love and care for your partner.

Love is a bond of a lifetime and making your partner feel a little this Valentine’s Day is a way of showing that they have a special place in your life. It is also the time of the year when you would want to stand out of the crowd and not give the usual chocolates and flowers. So, this valentine’s day gift your friends something meaningful and special that speaks volumes about your love and care for your partner.

Here are some amazing gift suggestions for you –

1. Gem Selections Valentine’s Day Love Pendant: Gem Selections, India’s largest gemstone brand, has a specially designed Rose Quartz “Love Pendant” in its collection of premiere products. You can gift it to your loved one as Rose Quartz is said to be the crystal of Venus (the goddess of love and beauty). It is best known as the unconditional love stone and is thought to emit a powerful vibration of love. It also helps open the door for entering new love in life. If you are at the beginning of a relationship, or if you value your love and want to improve mutual understanding, or if you have been with your partner for years and want to strengthen your bond, Rose Quartz Can help you achieve all of them. For options like Garnet with American Diamonds set in 18K gold, Mozambique Rubies with Diamonds set in 18K white gold and Diamond with Spinel set in 18K white gold, you can check and buy from the Gem Selections site or visit the store.

2. Transformative – Fitness Habits- Gift your partner an inspiring magazine subscription on improving their fitness habits. The e-magazine by Transformative. Today is an amazing gift for your loved one, helping him/her benefit from tips and techniques to improve their fitness habits. The magazine subscription is easily available on transformative.today.

3. Gromacy – Gift of sustainable lifestyle: If you are an environmentally aware couple, give your loved one the gift of sustainable lifestyle in the form of Phoenix- bamboo toothbrushes, Neem wood combs and much more available at gromacy.com. This will be an important step together as self-aware couples who are inclined towards reducing their carbon footprints. You can also share it on your social media handle to spread the awareness of “love for environment” this Valentine’s Day.

4. Musafir – Silver Jewelry: You can also gift your partner some custom-made silver jewelry that depicts his/her personality. For instance, if your partner loves travelling you can go for the famous ‘Musafir’ silver jewelry in the form of a pendant, earring or ring from Quirksmith.com. This is one affordable idea to celebrate the day of love.

5. Yoga Bars: If you and your partner are fitness freaks and prefer to munch on only healthy snacks, you can gift your partner a pack of Yoga Bars instead of the usual Valentine’s Day chocolates. This will add the touch of your care and love to your mindful gift to him/her. You can simply buy these from YogaBar website or Amazon.in.

6. Etsy – Digital art frames: There is a rising trend for digital art frames which add a personalized touch to your gift. Choose a photo with your loved one and get it made into a digital art photo and thereafter get it framed. This turns into a beautiful memory for life. You can get these from easy.com.

7. Netflix gift card: If your partner likes to binge watch TV series on Netflix, what better than a Netflix gift card from Amazon. Your partner will surely be thrilled to know that you understand him/her so much.



8. Just Cavalli Watches: This Valentine’s Day, Just Cavalli is all set to break the barriers and walk over the taboo of love, confined to the frames of couples. The Italian brand Just Cavalli brought by Roberto Cavalli introduces its latest valentine’s collection, allowing those living in remorse to wear this powerful timepiece and choose herself over everything. The striking looks and detailed exotic finish remain bold, classy, and energetic making the entire collection extravagant and alluring. You can get 10% off along with Just Cavalli merchandise worth Rs. 7500. It is available at: Shoppers Stop & Lifestyle Store.