Valentines Day 2020: Shower your loved one with the gift of good health

It is the underlying thought that matters – the promise of care, the unwavering support or even the unsaid vow to always protect.

By Sheela Krishnaswamy

Valentines Day 2020: With Valentine’s Day around the corner, a lot of couples will be all geared up to make the day a little extra special. Committed or not, you could make this day a little more interesting, by sharing it with someone who makes a difference in your life, on a healthy note.

You can start a healthy diet together, put together an interesting meal for your loved one, experiment with food pairings for your perfect evening, veer towards unconventional travel locations or even indulge in a stay-cation. The options available are innumerable. As individuals across India gear up for this day, and gifts are on everyone’s mind, here’s why almonds should definitely be on your list of presents for your loved one:

Valentines Day 2020: Gift something tasty!

Choosing the perfect gift for your loved one can be confusing, and trying to find something that is easy to incorporate into his/her lifestyle might be difficult. If you are looking for a tasty and nutrient rich gift, almonds are a good choice. Almonds are a source of nutrients such as vitamin E, dietary fiber, protein amongst others; they are easy and light to carry, making them a great gift for your loved one.

Valentines Day 2020: Add a burst of energy!

Almonds are a rich source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin), a vitamin connected to energy release from food. Gifting almonds is gifting good health. It showcases your care and concern. Gifts like almonds, will not only serve as a nutritious and delicious snack, but the gesture itself is representative of your interest in his/her overall health.

Valentines Day 2020: Choose health over material gifts -Almonds heart you!

Leading a healthy lifestyle helps to maintain healthy heart function. Choosing the right foods is part of a healthy lifestyle. Studies show that consuming a handful of almonds every day, as part of a healthy diet, may help in maintaining the heart health of your loved ones.

Valentines Day 2020: Stay fit, not hungry – with almonds!

Almonds are known to have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, and hence are a good option to help keep hunger at bay. Consuming these nuts will leave your loved one feeling full, and may dissuade him/her from reaching for unhealthy snacks thus helping to maintain weight goals.

To give it a personal touch, you can flavor the almonds with an ingredient of your loved one’s choice. If he/ she has a sweet tooth, you can experiment with chocolate almonds, honey and orange glazed almonds and honey crystal almonds. If you are in the mood to experiment with the ‘not so regular’ ingredients, you can try paprika almonds, sweet and spicy roasted almonds. If your loved one happens to be a coffee lover, try the almonds mocha.

So do not think twice, and gift your loved ones almonds to spread love and good health, this Valentine’s Day.

The author is a Nutrition and Wellness Consultant. Views expressed are the author’s own.