Valentine’s Day 2020: 14 affordable gift ideas for your loved one

Valentine’s Day is the day of expressing love for your partner. You want to bring the moon and the stars for your boo on this day. But sometimes, the pocket does not allow for such extravaganza. It’s okay though, because here are some totally affordable gift ideas which will make this Valentine’s Day special for you and your loved one.

Memories on balloons: Your pocket can restrict your gift options, but not your creativity! All you need to do is arrange some helium-filled balloons. Beware though! Only use this if you’re planning on an indoors Valentine’s Day celebration. The helium will make the balloons lighter, making them float towards the roof. To the strings hanging off the balloon, attach some pictures, lovable memories! It will make a great overhead setting for your romantic evening! An affordable trip down the memory lane.

Time Capsule: Speaking of a trip down the memory lane, time capsules are a great way to convey to your boo how much they mean to you! The significant dates, the small little things they did that you remember, all the memories that you cherish, write them down on little pieces of paper, roll them and put them into a jar. With every new rolled up paper your partner opens, they'll be awed by all the things you remember.

Photo box: It is a wonder how many beautiful gifts can come from something as simple as photographs. A box full of small photos can make your lover's day. An added touch could be a personal design on the box… painted by you!

Personalised mugs and bottles: To show your partner the love you have for them, you can also give them a customised mug or a bottle which has a picture of the two of you. They'll be reminded of the love you share whenever they drink out of the mug, and you'll help make their day better even if you're not around them. The gift is not too costly either, available in under Rs 500 on e-commerce websites.

Books and bookmarks: If your partner is an avid reader of books, you're in luck! Several romantic books are available on special Valentine's offer online, with classic love stories beginning from Rs 109. To add a personal touch to it, you can also make bookmarks for them, to assure them that you not only accept but also appreciate any and all of their hobbies.

Fairy lights: You can use something as simple as fairy lights to set the ambience for your romantic celebration. Available in different colours and lengths, fairy lights make your date even brighter, literally! It is the perfect setting, which will show your lover that you have put in the effort to make your time together more special. Fairy lights of different types are available online for under Rs 500.

Dream Catchers: Much in trend, a dream catcher is easy to make on your own. As a handmade gift, it won't be too costly, and it will be much more special to your lover. You can also customise it to make earrings, hangings or however your boo would prefer it!

Tea light candle holder: If your partner loved scented candles, this is the perfect gift for them! Give them a candle holder, so that you can light up their world even more. A tea light candle holder, which comes in various designs, also reduces the risk of fire, conveying to your lover that you care for their safety. Several designs of candle holders are available online for less than Rs 350.

Classic teddy bear or plushie: Sometimes, it's okay to go old school. Teddy bears have for long been the perfect Valentine's Day present, and they never go out of style. Nor do plushies, the soft cushions! But, they can usually cost a pretty penny which you may not have to spare. Well, special Valentine's Day offers are here to save you! You can get plushies or teddy bears online for under Rs 300.

Chocolates: Another classic choice which is a winner among all the people with a sweet tooth. If your partner loves sweets, give them a combination of chocolates that they can savour. The chocolates symbolise the sweetness they bring to your life!

A Valentine's Day Combo: E-commerce websites are selling Valentine's Day combos at a discount! You can get a soft toy, a message pill to write your love note, a show piece to decorate their house and an artificial flower, all for under Rs 150. Because your lover deserves the best of all worlds.

Fitness band: If you have some extra spare money, you can get fitness bands for Rs 1,700 online. It is a simple gift to show your partner that you care for them and their health.

A diary: A small diary… but not just any diary, it would be a diary containing a list of all the small and big things your partner does that make you fall in love with them over and over again. It's so they know that the little things matter to you as much as the big ones and that you appreciate the smallest things they do.

'Open when' envelopes: A simple but effective technique to assure your partner that you are with them every step of the way, even if you are not around them. Special envelopes for all the possible big and small milestones of their life, for instance, one of the enveloped could say, "Open when you need to know that I love you", and it could have a message re-affirming your love for them. It sticks to the traditional greeting cards, but makes them much more personalised and also shows that you understand your partner's need for reassurance and support, and you want to make sure that if you're not there to provide them in person, you still always find a way to reassure them and stand by them!

With these simple yet affordable gift ideas, you can make your partner’s Valentine’s Day a lot more unique by showering them with love and affection!