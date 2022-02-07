Valentine Week 2022 Full List: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here is the complete Valentine’s Week Calendar

Valentine’s day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, on February 14 where people around the world get together to cherish the moments of love and togetherness.

Valentine Week 2022 Calendar: The season of love is here, and has everyone excited. Be it a romantic dinner or an exciting getaway, February is the month of love that gives all an opportunity to appreciate and find love. There are some who go out their way to celebrate it, and then there are others who finally find the courage to express their feelings to the people they love.

While there is Valentine’s Day that is marked as a day to celebrate love, there also happens to be an entire Valentines week that’s there before celebrating the big day. In this complete Valentines week, couples take vows, exchange gifts and do so much more.

Valentine’s day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, on February 14 where people around the world get together to cherish the moments of love and togetherness. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century that has legends about him, which have evolved over time.

In case you have that special someone you would want to confess your love to, here we have everything you should know about the dates, days and what they mean.

February 7 is – Rose Day

Valentines Week starts with a Rose Day wherein people express their feelings by giving roses. This signifies the emotion of love, while a yellow rose signifies friendship.

February 8 is – Propose Day

February 8 is celebrated as Propose day, wherein people express their feelings to each other.

February 9 is – Chocolate Day

The third day of the week is Chocolate Day where people exchange exciting chocolates. Some even pamper their loved ones by gifting an assorted collection of candies.

February 10 is – Teddy Day

On the fourth day, couples exchange plush toys like teddy bears to express their love. Gifting a cute teddy can always bring a smile to the face.

February 11 is – Promise Day

On this day, couples celebrate Promise Day, where couples make promises of staying together for making their relationship stronger.

February 12 is – Hug Day

The sixth day of the week is known as Hug day, where people comfort each other by hugging. On times when words can’t express feelings, a tight hug can always solve the problem.

February 13 is – Kiss Day

On February 14, couples seal their love by expressing affection and kissing is the best way to show it.

February 14 is – Valentine’s Day

In the end, Valentine’s day is celebrated on February 14, wherein couples spend quality time together, by doing romantic gestures and planning surprises.

Although Valentines week has gained popularity in many years, many believe that love should be universal and bound to a particular day.