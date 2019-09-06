Vaishno Devi shrine most ‘Swachh Iconic Place’ in India; Ministry of Jal Shakti releases list

Vaishno Devi holy shrine met all desired criteria to be placed in the top of the list.

The prominent Hindu shrine and the manifestation of the Goddess ‘Mata Adi Shakti’, Vaishno Devi was declared the most Swachh Iconic place in the country in a list of Swachh Iconic places released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation earlier this week. The holy shrine met all desired criteria to be placed in the top of the list. The holy shrine got it ranking in the list after being adjudged on the basis of overall improvement of cleanliness and sanitation. A lot of improvements were done by the shrine board in the last few years to ensure the hygiene and cleanliness of the whole shrine area. The initiatives of reverse vending machines, Liquid Dung Management Centre, water kiosks, installation of kill waste machine, collection,transportation and proper disposal of waste and garbage along with regular mopping around the whole shrine area using a workforce of 1300 sanitation workers (both Shrine cadre and outsourced) made it possible for the shrine board to achieve the top rank.

The Vaishno Devi shrine was facing direct competition from a dozen of other iconic places including the famous Tirupati Temple, Somnath temple, wonderful Taj mahal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Golden temple, Manikarnika Ghat among others.

Notably, Vaishno Devi shrine got special recognition from the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the year 2017 for marginally missing out the first place. The temple is situated near Katra in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and had earned second place in the list followed by the Golden Temple in Punjab.

READ | Another global award for PM Narendra Modi! To be honoured for Swachh Bharat Mission by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

The Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Satya Pal Malik praised and congratulated all the employees along with the CEO of the shrine board for their hard work and tremendous effort to keep the shrine area clean and hygiene friendly.

The prestigious award will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind during the Swachh Mahotsav. This event will probably be organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation on September 6.