Vaishno Devi: Get cave temple’s prasad at home now! Shrine board starts delivery

September 28, 2020 4:22 PM

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has started a new initiative where ‘pooja prasad’ will be delivered to the devotees’ houses.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to keep three categories of Prasad.

Postal delivery of prasad from Vaishno Devi Shrine begins! The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has started a new initiative where ‘pooja prasad’ will be delivered to the devotees’ houses. The board has partnered with the Postal Department for the services, news agency ANI tweeted. Given the Coronavirus outbreak, there are many devotees who are unable to visit the shrine which is located in Jammu. Therefore, prasad from the three peaked mountains, popularly known as ‘Trikuta’, will be sent to houses.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to keep three categories of Prasad. The services launched by the Board are on a no-profit no-loss basis. The tweet said that these services can be booked via the official website of the Shrine Board or devotees can also book their prasad through telephonic mode. The three packages of prasad available are of Rs 500, Rs 1100 and Rs 2100. Once someone books for prasad, SMVDSB will make sure that the ‘pooja’ is performed in the name of a devotee. Within 72 hours of pooja, the ‘Prasad’ will be dispatched through speed post, ANI quoted Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board as saying.

In delivery, a box will be sent where pooja prasad packets, a holy book, ‘Rakha’ threads, silver coin, dry fruits and a piece of red cloth (symbolic of the deity- Vaishno Devi) will be placed depending upon the package. The deliveries will be made across India, according to some media reports.

Soon, devotees will also experience ‘live darshan’ of the shrine. A report by PTI highlighted that the board will launch an app on October 17 that will allow people across the country to take a glance at the temple cave and shrine during ‘Navratri.’ The yatra to Vaishno devi resumed from August 16 and devotees can offer prayers and perform other rituals at the site. All those who will be visiting the shrine will have to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines laid down.

