Vada pav to Pani puri: Street foods that are a must on your next trip to India

There is no better way to understand and experience the diversity of India than indulging in its food. India is a land of rich history, culture, and multiplicity; from fine dining to roadside food stalls, it offers you a range of options to satisfy taste palates and makes you crave for more.

From savories like Vada pav, Golgappa, Chaats to sweets like Jalebi, Kulfi- the streets of India will take your taste buds on a joy ride. Here is a list of all the street foods that should be on your “must-try” list for your next trip to India.

Vada Pav

A dish close to the heart of Mumbaikars, and a cult favourite across the nation. Vada Pav, is a spicy makeshift version of burger, it has a deep fried potato fritter- Vada, stuffed between two buns- Pav with spicy green and red ‘chutney‘ on both side and a fried green chilly for that extra kick! Its spicy, its cheap and a perfect go to snack.

Phuchka/ Golgappa/ Panipuri

Phuchka, Golgappa, or Pani-puri, a dish known by various names across the country but loved equally by all. Crispy balls filled with mashed potatoes, boiled chickpeas, spices, dipped into the tamarind and coriander water and a sweet chutney is a burst of flavours. And, it is surely irresistible.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chat, Source: Unsplash

A perfect combination of sweet, spicy, and tangy. Tikki, is a deep fried mashed potato fritter, that is topped with spices, Tamarind and mint chutneys, curd, chopped onions. You cannot stop yourself from taking a bite of this warm, crispy, perfectly balanced dish. There are various other varieties of Chaats available in the subcontinent and they are all lip-smacking.

Litti Chokha

Image of bihar traditional food known as litti chokha

A dough is stuffed with grinded gram flour and grilled on fire and glazed with ghee. Chokha is made of potato, brinjal and tomato and a mix of spices. This dish takes you to the heart of Bihar and a taste you will carry back with you.

Samosa

A deep fried dish that has an outer covering of maida and stuffed with a spicy mashed potatoes, peas, nuts served with a sweet and sour chutney is a favourite snack. The stuffing inside is often switched with non-veg options like chicken or red meat. Samosas are best enjoyed with a cup of chai, a combination deary to every Indian.

Jalebi

Jalebi

If your taste buds need a break from all the spices, treat it with some sweet treat. And nothing better than juicy, crunchy jalebi. A sweet treat dipped in sugar syrup is an item that can be consumed with any meal and is an Indian favourite. Often ate with Rabri, this sweet dish is quote popular all over India especially in the north.