Uttrakhand tags Elephants with radio collars to prevent conflict with humans

GPS enabled radio collars will be put around the necks of 6-8 elephants starting by December 1 by officials.

Uttrakhand’s forest department is enabling a unique solution to the problem of wild elephants venturing into human habitats. Reports of incidents of crop damage have risen steadily and recently two deaths were reported in two villages in the last week alone.

GPS enabled radio collars will be put around the necks of 6-8 elephants starting by December 1. The department is tying up with Wildlife Institute of India(WII) for the same. The objective is to set up an early warning system for the 30 villages near Shyampur, Rasiyabad forest areas and Rajaji national park. This can be achieved by monitoring their real-time movements via the radio collar.

The decision for the same was taken by the government after the death of two people. The were trample by the elephants according to the officials. The deceased belonged to the Panjanhedi and Jiyapota villages near Haridwar-Laksar road. The incident took place on November 2. The officials added that they had hope for the setup of an official system before the 2021 Maha Kumbh. They are expecting thousands of pilgrims to camp in the area of Haridwar at that time.

After every hour, a WII team will record the location and keep track of the movements of the elephants. Through a mobile application, they will share the information with village volunteer groups, guards and forest officials.

Rajiv Bhartari, Chief Wildlife Warden said that the direction of the elephants will be predicted through the radio collar system. Experts from WII and official will time and map their movements over a period of different seasons till next year. WII scientist Bivash Pandav, leader of the institute’s team, added that before the winter Kumbh Mela they will study the patterns of their movement for a couple of months to identify spots from where Elephants enter human habitats at this time of the year.