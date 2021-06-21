Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat performs ‘asanas’ to mark International Yoga Day

"Yoga is a science that unifies the body, heart and soul. Everyone must do yogic exercises regularly to lead a healthy life," the chief minister said. (Photo source: Twitter/Tirath Singh Rawat)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat performed various ‘asanas’ on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday and appealed to people to make yoga part of their daily routine for mental and physical health.

He said Uttarakhand has a distinct identity in the world because of its close association with yoga which gives both physical and mental strength.

“Yoga is a science that unifies the body, heart and soul. Everyone must do yogic exercises regularly to lead a healthy life,” the chief minister said.

Announcement by the United Nations to observe June 21 as the International Yoga Day was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, he said.

Uttarakhand’s contribution in popularising yoga across the world has been significant, he said.

Accompanied by Ayush Minister Harak Singh Rawat, the chief minister performed different yogic postures or asanas.

Ayush Minister Rawat also spoke about Uttarakhand’s old and intimate association with yoga.

“In the ancient times saints and ascetics did yoga in the caves of Uttarakhand. The whole world today recognises the power of yoga that had its origins here,” he said. Similar programmes were held across the state to mark the occasion.

Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik performed yogic postures at Haridwar’s Shankar Ashram. Pradesh BJP general Secretary Ajeya Kumar and Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli took part in a programme at a yoga camp on the premises of Dharampur Shiv Mandir here.