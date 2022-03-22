Uttarakhand boy motivated as his 10-km daily sprint video earns applause from netizens and celebs

The video has received over 10 million views and has caught the attention of celebrities like Anand Mahindra, Smriti Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and even former cricketer Kevin Peiterson who shared it saying, “this will make your Monday Morning.”

There is little heroics even in day-to-day hustle. This point has been aptly proved by 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra who commutes back from work to home every day running. The internet is going ga-ga over the young lad’s determination to stick to his regime of running about 10 kms distance from his workplace to home every day.



The video of the boy running on a deserted Noida road was made viral by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, who also took an impromptu interview of Pradeep running. The video has received over 10 million views and has caught the attention of celebrities like Anand Mahindra, Smriti Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and even former cricketer Kevin Peiterson who shared it saying, “this will make your Monday Morning.”

This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy! ???????????? https://t.co/RLknfAsCKE — Kevin Pietersen???? (@KP24) March 21, 2022

The filmmaker repeatedly offered him a lift back home but he declined the filmmaker’s offer saying it will break his routine. The Noida Sector-16 McDonald’s employee told the filmmaker this it is his daily schedule to run back home, prepare dinner, wake up the next day and go to work. Pradeep said he aspired to join the Indian Army and that is how he intends to train by running 10 kms daily.



In an interview with ANI Pradeep thanked the filmmaker for making his video that earned him much love and recognition. He is not more determined to join the Indian Army.

The filmmaker revisited the young sprinter a day after his ongoing tryst with newfound popularity. Pradeep, however, is unlikely to be swayed by all the attention he is getting. In another video, he appealed to the media to not come for interviews as it can deter him from his goal. He made a request to his fans to not raise him to such lofty heights because of his run. He wants to work hard quietly without the fuss.

Pradeep lives with his brother and his mother is undergoing treatment at a hospital for a month. The 19-year-old from Uttarakhand came to Noida 2-3 months back and since then has been running back home to work as he has no time to train in the morning.



Union Minister Smriti Irani shared the video and called Pradeep a “hero” and a true-blue inspiration. “ They say heroes come with feet of clay but some heroes hit the ground running .. they inspire as they aspire .. Pradeep .. a hero hopeful for a place in the Indian Army now firmly placed in the heart of millions of Indians.. an inspiration.. (sic),” she wrote.



Industrialist Anand Mahindra also called it ‘inspiring.’. “The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!” he wrote