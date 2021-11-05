US VP Kamala Harris wishes joyous Diwali to all celebrating festival of lights

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday wished a joyous Diwali to all Americans and people across the world celebrating the festival of lights.
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday wished a joyous Diwali to all Americans and people across the world celebrating the festival of lights, noting that this year, it carries a deeper meaning in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world. This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic,” Harris said in a video message.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: WHO says Europe is the ‘epicenter of pandemic’; Covid-19 third wave fear looms in India amid festive rush
- Makers of WHO approved vaccines should prioritise COVAX, not shareholder profit: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Europe's COVID spread is "warning shot" for rest of world - WHO
“The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace,” she said.
“Let’s remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours, I wish you a joyous Diwali,” Harris said
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.