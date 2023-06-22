US State Dinner for PM Modi: Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and saffron risotto – What’s on menu

US First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday (June 21) offered a sneak peek into the upcoming US State Dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be attended by 400 guests at the White House’s South Lawn on Thursday.

The First Lady addressed the media a day before the State dinner and revealed that the menu was curated as per PM Modi’s culinary tastes and will feature millet dishes in addition to gourmet specialties.

The menu for the upcoming US State Dinner was created by Chef Nina Curtis – who specialises in plant-based cuisine – and the White House staff. Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests. Guests will also have the option to add fish to their main course.

According to the briefing by the White House on Wednesday, the first course on the dinner will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce, followed by the main course which will include stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

Additionally, the guest will also have the option to have sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped Millet cakes and summer squashes. The White House has prepared rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake for the dessert. Wines on the list are Stone Tower Chardonnay “Kristi” 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

At the briefing, White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, highlighted that every element of the dinner and decor has been chosen to make each guest’s experience personal and warm. Meanwhile, each table will feature an arrangement of blooms in vases large and small, and the colour of the flowers mirrors the saffron of India’s flag and heritage.

Here’s what will be the dinner decor and a glimpse into the plates of the invitees:

US State Dinner Menu

The first course – a marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad with compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce

(AP Photo)

The main course – stuffed portobello mushrooms with a creamy saffron-infused risotto

(AP Photo)

The dessert course – a rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake

(AP Photo)

Tiny salt and pepper dishes set the table during a media preview

(AP Photo)

US State Dinner Table Decor

The Indian Prime Minister, who is on a five-day visit to the US, arrived in New York on June 21. During his visit, other than meeting with prominent leaders and dinner at the White House, PM Modi also led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.