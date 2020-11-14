  • MORE MARKET STATS

US: Iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali

Nov 14, 2020

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella diaspora organisation in the US, partnering with the Empire State Building, marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange Friday.

"Happy #Diwali from NYC! We're joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight!'' a tweet by Empire State Building said. (Photo source: @EmpireStateBlldg/Twitter)

The iconic New York city destination Empire State Building was lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali — the festival of lights. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella diaspora organisation in the US, partnering with the Empire State Building, marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange Friday.

FIA said it also served 10,000 hot meals in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut under the initiative ‘Diwali Soup & Kitchen’, aimed at taking Indian tradition, culture and customs related to the festival to a diverse audience.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya floated the idea for the ‘Diwali Soup & Kitchen’, which was lauded by India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal for reaching and serving humanity.

