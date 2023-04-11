Upcoming events to watch out for at the newly-inaugurated NMACC

With the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the Ambanis have successfully organized yet another star-studded event – something they’re known for. The two-day launch saw numerous Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities grace the red carpet.

Nita Ambani, who considers the multi-million dollar project as her brainchild, was personally delighted with the inauguration of the NMACC. The center was officially opened by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on March 31 and is now operational.

Here, we take a look at a few events one can attend at the newly-inaugurated NMACC. To book events, you can visit the NMACC website or BookMyShow.

Atah Kim – Kathak Dance (April 21 & 22, 2023)

Kumudini Lakhia, a renowned Kathak dancer and recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, is all-set to bring about her latest performance, ‘Atah Kim’, which means ‘where now’ in English, on the NMACC center stage.

Voctronica – Music (April 21, 2023)

Bringing their unique blend of beatboxing, Indian classical pop, blues, and rock, Voctronica, India’s first all-vocal ensemble, is set to get the audience grooving at the NMACC stage.

Their performance will feature original tracks and covers of beloved Hindi and English songs, showcasing their signature sound.

The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation (Till April 23, 2023)

The brainchild of Feroz Abbas Khan, the creator of Mughal-e-Azam, this immersive musical production takes the audience on a journey through India’s diverse cultural heritage, showcasing its rich traditions of dance, drama, music, and art.

With a cast of over 350 artists, including a 55-piece live orchestra led by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, and renowned composers and choreographers such as Ajay-Atul, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Mayuri Upadhya, the production promises to be a magnificent spectacle.

India In Fashion (Till June 4, 2023)

Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large for Vogue and editor-in-chief of The World of Interiors, has curated a unique exhibition called ‘India in Fashion’. This exhibition explores how traditional Indian dress, textiles, and crafts have influenced the global fashion industry since the 18th century. The exhibition showcases the diverse styles of Indian attire, from the elegant draping of saris and dhotis to the intricate patterns of Kashmir’s shawls.

Sangam/Confluence (Till June 4, 2023)

Additionally, the exhibition highlights the evolution of contemporary Indian fashion.

The inauguration of the Art Space, a dedicated space for art, is marked through Sangam / Confluence.

This exhibit features artworks from renowned artists such as Bharti Kher, Bhupen Khakhar, Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown, Ranjani Shettar, Francesco Clemente, and others. The joint curation of this exhibit is led by American curator Jeffrey Deitch and India’s foremost cultural theorist, Ranjit Hoskote.