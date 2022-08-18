UP police officers perform ‘nagin dance’ during Independence Day celebrations; Watch viral video here

A video of a police sub-inspector and constable doing “nagin” dance during Independence Day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the constable is seen imitating a snake and dancing to the tunes of the band while the sub-inspector is seen moving around him with a trumpet. The viral video was shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Kotwali district. Several police officers surrounding the duo were seen clapping and cheering in the video clip.

According to ANI, the two police officers in the viral video clip have now been “sent to police lines for dancing to the tunes of a song inappropriate for the occasion”. The 28-second viral clip has so far garnered more than 76,000 views since being posted.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A Sub Inspector & a Constable, in uniform, were seen dancing at Puranpur Police Station in Pilbhit during Independence Day celebrations earlier this week. They have been sent to Police lines for dancing to the tunes of a song inappropriate for the occasion pic.twitter.com/ydDydaVi3M — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 18, 2022

Soon after the video clip surfaced online, some netizens were all praise for the two officers. While one social media user called the two police officers “multi talented”, another user tweeted that it was “much required” for the police in order to release “stress”. “No one can deny nagin dance,” a user tweeted. In another tweet, a user said that police officers also deserve to enjoy themselves sometimes and that there is no harm in dancing. “It helps in improving social relationships with colleagues,” a user commented. Some social media users also raised questions about the “rules” which have to be followed by police officers in uniform.

I don't know rules but things is that Police forces r also humen beings and sometimes it's happened, lets them enjoyed life like a common man . — Pankaj@infinity (@Pankajinfinity2) August 17, 2022

Last year, a Mumbai police officer posted at Naigaon police headquarters went viral on social media with his dance videos. Police officer Amol Yashwant Kamble, who used to dance after his duty hours or on his days off, came to light after he posted one of his dance videos on Instagram.

“As a policeman, I have a responsibility to maintain law and order and to protect citizens first, but on my weekly offs, I dance with my children, my sister’s children and have fun,” Kamble had earlier said.