The story of Mana Shetty, the ‘Lady Ambani’ of Bollywood: Exploring the real-estate mogul and businesswoman’s connection with Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is a renowned Bollywood actor who has achieved fame in the entertainment industry through his exceptional performances. The actor has a romantic tale in his personal life as he is married to the ‘Lady Ambani’ of the Industry

Mana Shetty, the wife of Suniel Shetty, is widely recognized as the ‘Lady Ambani’ of Bollywood. She has established herself as a successful businesswoman, real estate mogul and a social activist.

Mana Shetty’s Family

Mana Shetty’s father, Iftikhar M Kadri, was a Gujarati Muslim and an architect, while her mother, Vipula Kadri, was a Hindu and a social activist. She has two siblings a sister named Isha Mehra, who is also involved in social activism, and a brother named Rahul Kadri, who is an architect.

Mana Shetty’s Work

Mana Shetty embarked on her professional journey as a fashion designer by collaborating with her sister Isha to create private collections under the brand Mana & Isha when she was just 15 years old.

In addition to her fashion endeavors, Mana Shetty also owns a luxury decor and gift items lifestyle store called R-House in Mumbai. Furthermore, she and her husband Suniel Shetty initiated a real estate project called S2, which consists of 21 luxurious villas, each spanning around 6500 sq ft. These villas are furnished with contemporary and ultra-fancy furniture.

Apart from her business ventures, Mana Shetty actively engages in social activism and is associated with an NGO called Save The Children. She organizes fundraisers and exhibitions to support the NGO’s cause to uplift the lives of underprivileged women and children.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s Extraordinary Love Story

Suniel Shetty has openly shared that he experienced love at first sight when he met Mana Shetty. However, their relationship faced opposition from their parents. Despite the challenges, the couple persevered and dated for nine years before getting married. Suniel Shetty revealed in an interview that he was initially labeled as a “gunda” (meaning “thug”) due to his biker image, long hair, and the perception that he was always surrounded by women, including friends.

He also revealed the challenges they faced in maintaining their relationship and shared how he would meet Mana Shetty at odd hours, such as four o’clock in the morning on Christmas and New Year, without any complaints from her. He described her as caring and loving, and despite facing objections from his parents for nine years, they continued to be in a committed relationship.

While Suniel’s parents were initially opposed to their union, Mana’s parents were supportive and had a great rapport with Suniel. Eventually, Suniel convinced his parents that he wanted to marry Mana and emphasized that he desired a partner who would be treated as a daughter rather than a daughter-in-law.

Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty exchanged vows on December 25, 1991, and have been happily married for 32 years. The couple is blessed with two children, daughter Athiya Shetty, who is also an actress in Bollywood, and son Ahan Shetty.