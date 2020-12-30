United Nations’ FAO names 4 Asian tea cultivation sites as Globally Important Agri Heritage Systems

India is the second largest tea producing country of the world and the crop is grown in states like Assam, West Bengal, Kerala among others.(Representative image)

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has recognised four tea producing sites spanning across three countries as the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS). All the four sites chosen by the FAO are in the Asian continent and include two tea production sites from China- the world’s largest producer- and one each from Korea and Japan, according to the information provided on the FAO website.

However, India which is the second largest producer of the beverage and one of the biggest exporters of tea to several countries could not find a place in the chosen GIAHS sites. The FAO while selecting the sites of tea production put into consideration the idea of sustainability and past traditions as prime factors and hence some of the oldest sites of tea production in the tea producing countries found the mention on the list.

India is the second largest tea producing country of the world and the crop is grown in states like Assam, West Bengal, Kerala among others. Though India is considered one of the giant producers of the beverage in the world, the practice of tea cultivation does not go far back in time in the country as the plantation was first introduced by the British Colonists as late as the beginning of the 19th century in the North Eastern states of the country.

The four tea sites chosen by the FAO are as follows.

1. Pu’er Traditional Tea Agrosystem in China which is also one of the largest production sites of the country. According to FAO, the site is also one of the most ancient sites and origins of tree based tea production.

2. Traditional Tree Grass system in Shizuoka, Japan was listed on the chosen list as tea planters on the site use Chagusaba technique in the production of tea which is considered to be very sustainable by nature.

3. Fuzhou Jasmine tea site in China was the second site from the country chosen by the FAO as one of the GIAHS sites. The tradition of tea plantation at this site goes back to more than 2000 years, according to the FAO website making it one of the most ancient sites of tea production.

4. Traditional Hadong Tea Agrosystem Korea is another GIAHS site that found the place on the FAO list as the tradition of tea cultivation goes back to at least 1200 years at the site.