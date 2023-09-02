United flavours of India: Celebrating culinary diversity

By Rohit Kapoor

“How do you govern a country with 246 varieties of cheese,” Charles De Gaulle, is known to have quipped at the abundant diversity in one of the key ingredients of French cuisine. If food diversity is an indication of political complexity, then Indian leaders must have had rather bewildering times. After all, our gastronomical heterogeneity isn’t limited to one edible, but manifests in every aspect- ingredients, culinary style and even presentation. But no one seems to be complaining.

The last few years have witnessed emergence of a new ‘spice’ that has not only enhanced the flavours of Indian smorgasbord but has celebrated them. In the last decade or so, food delivery platforms have helped bring myriad cuisines to citizens across the country. Today, these platforms deliver an estimated 35 lakh food orders daily, across India. A cursory look at the nature of these orders reveals that some of the highest ordered dishes during the four peaks of business i.e. breakfast, lunch, tea snacks and dinner are dosa, biryani, momos, and paneer butter masala respectively, each dish indicative of a different geographical part of India.

One could argue that this is too much of a generalisation. After all these dishes were available anyways in most cities of India. True, but this is where the magic of food delivery has led to the progression of India’s plates and palates. The dosas ordered aren’t only the typical potato filled masala dosa, but a significant number of orders comprise Benne, Neer, Set, Mysuru or Ghee Roast- each a dosa, yet each with its respective salience that before the arrival of food delivery platforms was known to either those hailing from the region, or to gourmets and cognoscenti. Similarly, most users on food delivery platforms understand that while Thatte, Podi, Kanchipuram, Rava, Rice, Mangalore are all varieties of Idlis, but each represents the uniqueness of a different part of Deccan India, much like the biryanis of Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow are different from each other. That, several young Indians can today differentiate not only between Sicilian, Margherita, Marinara, but also between Pantua, Ledikeni, Lamcha because the menus on their food delivery platforms allow discovery, information, and delivery at their doorsteps. These apps ensure a beautiful fusion of food, which can be in the form of Roti Ghar ki and Sabzi bahar ki, or multiple items being ordered such as Litti Chokha sharing space, with Chicken Curry and Butter Naan on the familial dining table during Sunday lunch. Ma ke haath ka mattar poha, has found an excellent companion in jalebis from halwai in the old city. Many traditional comestibles have seen a veritable renaissance- none better than tea, which not long ago was challenged by the popularity of coffee, but today piping hot piping chai delivered in flasks by the new age tea focused QSRs is one of the most popular beverages on the platforms.

There are more than 3.5 lakh restaurants associated with food delivery platforms in India, with an estimated 12000 joining every day. These are spread across 500 cities of the country, encompassing almost 75 per cent of all districts. While the food deliveries were limited by menu varieties and order values, the food delivery platforms have democratised access not only to consumers but also for restaurants. More than one third of restaurants listed on the platforms are in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, which has enabled a proliferation of entrepreneurs that often specialise and excel in regional cuisines or age-old family recipes. The enterprising homemaker who makes exceptional ice creams, can now regale not only her family members, but also patrons in the entire city, and in the process build a successful business. A Chaat fan of the age-old shop serving authentic stuff in an old, congested part of the city, doesn’t have to suffer the ersatz overpriced varieties- because the platforms bring it at her doorstep. Today some of the highest selling QSR brands in India are legendary outlets selling hot-dogs, kulfis, pakodas, kulchas, bondas, dabelis, jalebis, kachoris and kebabs etc. Often these are situated in food streets located in distant and crowded parts of the city. With delivery platforms helping them overcome the privation of owning delivery fleets, they have been able to expand their businesses multi-fold largely on the strength of quality of their products. This symbiotic relationship between smaller outlets and delivery platforms has given an immense fillip to the popularity of regional and traditional cuisines of India.

Food items have been at the centre of several epoch changing moments in world history. The Boston Tea Party and The Salt Satyagraha mobilised revolutions that led to eventual demise of colonial empires and laid the foundations of two of the world’s biggest democracies. It would be impertinent to even talk about changes ushered by delivery platforms in that breath. By inculcating and supporting an awareness and appreciation of tastes of India’s beautiful mosaic of states, the food delivery industry is slowly but surely ushering in a change that may be trifle but is not trivial.

(The author is the CEO Food Market Place at Swiggy and a former McKinsey consultant.)