Alluri Sitarama Raju’s Birth Anniversary: Minister of Culture to review preparations, Here’s all you need to know about the revolutionary freedom fighter

On June 12, 2022, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, Shri G Kishan Reddy will be visiting the town of Bhimavaram to review the preparations being made in connection with the 125th birth anniversary of Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju, a revolutionary freedom fighter.

The National Implementation Committee, headed by Shri Amit Shah, has approved the Commemoration of this event in a way that is appropriate to the contributions of the great freedom fighters.

Who is Alluri Sitarama Raju

Alluri Sitarama Raju was an active participant in the Indian Freedom Struggle. He was born on July 4, 1897, in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. He is regarded as the Hero of Jungle and a household name in various states such as Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha.

He participated in the armed struggle against the British colonial rule in India. He was also involved in the protests against the 1882 Madras Forest Act, which restricted the freedom of the Adivasis to practice their traditional farming method.

He was able to lead a group of Adivasis, farmers, and sympathizers against the colonial authorities in the areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam. during Rampa Rebellion in 1922. He started guerilla operations against the colonial authorities in the areas of Madras Presidency.

After the British forces were able to capture Alluri, he was executed on May 7, 1924, in Koyyuru village. He was reportedly tied to a tree before he was executed.

During his day-long trip, the Union Minister will also visit the Alluri Dhyana Mandir and the Commemoration site of Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju at Mogallu. He will also interact with the community leaders of East and West Godavari.

The Government of India is also commemorating the 100th year of India’s popular freedom struggle known as the Rampa Freedom Struggle, which was led by Sitarama Raju. During this period, the British spent a huge amount of resources to suppress the rebellion along with celebrations for the birth anniversary of the revolutionary leader.