UK’s Queen Elizabeth carries out official duties at Windsor, says report

Updated: October 26, 2021 5:04 PM

It was Elizabeth's first overnight hospital stay for years, but royal officials said she was in good spirits.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has carried out official duties at her Windsor Castle home on Tuesday, PA Media reported, in what would be her first public engagements since spending a night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”.

The 95-year-old queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, stayed in hospital last Wednesday for an unspecified ailment not related to COVID-19, but Buckingham Palace said she had returned to Windsor to rest and carry out light duties.

It was Elizabeth's first overnight hospital stay for years, but royal officials said she was in good spirits.

