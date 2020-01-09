UK’s ‘Megxit’ mess! Here’s why the Queen is ‘upset’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple have explained the significance of their ‘geographic balance’, citing that this will enable them to raise their son with an appreciation for the royal tradition.

Social media went tizzy with UK’s royal ‘Megxit’ scandal, with reactions ranging from ‘Bold move’, ‘Leave them alone’ to ‘Ungrateful royal brats!’. Indeed, the Queen is reported to be ‘deeply upset’, Britain’s Sun newspaper has reported. With speculations ranging from whether Meghan Markle will feature in the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown’ to the royal silence of Prince Charles, there were questions pouring in from across the world on Twitter. Clearly, even social media is divided in its response to the royals.

The aforementioned UK paper cited inputs from a senior source that indicates that Harry-Meghan statement is ‘a declaration of war’ on the British royal family. Notably, there is considerable fury over their conduct, which has now triggered unanswered questions worldwide.

The senior source cited by The Sun hints that this development has filled Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge with ‘rage’.

As the world already knows, Prince Harry and wife Meghan announced their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family. The couple chose to make the announcement on Instagram, stating that they want to work and be financially independent while they continue to support the Queen. While their decision has won them considerable support, they are also being slammed for it on social media.

Statement from the Queen’s office at Buckingham Palace: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 8, 2020

One other notable absence: Charles. There’s been speculation about what the Queen might think & how William & Kate are responding, but it is Charles who is in many ways most impacted by this move. The succession was always going to be difficult; now it will unfold in crisis — Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) January 9, 2020

A brief statement issued by the Buckingham Palace stated that discussions are at an “early stage” and that there are “complicated issues” to address.

In the statement shared on Instagram, it is clear that Prince Harry and his wife plan to “balance” their time between the UK and North America, while “continuing” to honour their duty to the Queen and the Commonwealth and their patronages. The couple have explained the significance of their ‘geographic balance’, citing that this will enable them to raise their son with an appreciation for the royal tradition.

However, the conduct of Prince Harry and wife Meghan violates every tenet of known royal tradition that honours the institution of the monarchy and recognizes that no important decision can be taken without the Queen’s approval, local news reports in Britain are quick to point out.

In this context, critics can question the authenticity of Prince Harry and Meghan’s unprecedented decision, as their conduct raises questions in the context of ‘royal traditions’, which now stands scorned and tested in the wake of overwhelming public scrutiny and not merely flouted.

That the couple cite their “full support” to the Queen raises pertinent questions as to why they violated royal tradition in the first place by not first informing and engaging with the Queen before announcing it to the rest of the world. That they speak of respect and support for the Queen yet they chose not to wait for her approval reveals doublespeak. Further, one can relook at their own statement which concludes in favor of honouring ‘royal tradition’ as a part of their son’s legacy.

Had the statement been direct and clear about the reasons for ‘stepping down’, the need to point out such obvious doublespeak would not arise in the first place.

World over, families are falling apart. Now this is reflecting with UK’s royal family, revealing fault lines and a complete breakdown of communication among family members who represent a country’s most prestigious ‘institution’, namely the Crown.

Indeed, for the UK, the year 2020 begins with a ‘royal’ mess!