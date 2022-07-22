Boris Schwarzenegger? What deposed UK PM meant when he said ‘hasta la vista, baby’ in Parliament

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed off from his final Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday in his characteristic upbeat manner. After thanking all the MPs present in Parliament, he signed off with “hasta la vista, baby” — a nod to James Cameron’s Terminator 2 — as he walked out amid thunderous applause.

HASTA LA VISTA IN POPULAR CULTURE

“Hasta la vista”, which translates to “until the view”, is a farewell in Spanish that means “see you later”, or “goodbye”. The phrase, with the addition of “baby” at the end, became entrenched in popular culture after being uttered by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 hit, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Schwarzenegger plays the T-800 Terminator, a cyborg from a dystopian future sent back in time to protect a teenage John Connor, who would later lead humans in the resistance against an all-powerful artificial intelligence.

The Terminator, as he is called in the film, befriends the young Connor, who teaches him the phrase. In one of the most iconic Hollywood scenes, the Terminator repeats the now popular phrase in deadpan style before shooting a more advanced cyborg, the chief antagonist, and saving the day.

BORIS JOHNSON IN PARLIAMENT

In the House of Commons, Johnson listed all he had achieved during his three years at the helm. He told MPs: “We’ve helped, I’ve helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country (Ukraine) from barbarism.”

“And frankly, that’s enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished.”

Prime Minister’s Questions is one of British politics’ most unique features, taking place on Wednesdays when the Commons is in session, and allows MPs the chance to directly question the Prime Minister.

The House of Commons went into summer recess from Thursday and this was the last time that Johnson would answer questions as Prime Minister during this tenure. His successor is likely to be announced on September 5.

While Johnson attempted to end his final Prime Minister’s Questions with a bang, his reputation has been damaged following several scandals and it remains to be seen if he is able to deliver on his promise of the other iconic Terminator dialogue — ranked at #37 in the ‘100 Quotes’ list. In The Terminator (1984), where Schwarzenegger plays a different cyborg, sent back in time to assassinate John’s mother, the actor famously says: “I’ll be back”.