Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Date, History, Origin and Significance of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals

Let's hope that the beginning of this year ends all our hardships and brings lots of happiness, mirth and contentment in our lives.

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Living in as diverse a country as India has many advantages including celebrating umpteen number of festivals throughout the year. Barely a fortnight has passed since the country celebrated Holi and now the time has come for the celebration of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi which are falling on the same day this year on April 13. Both the festivals have immense significance and contribute overwhelmingly to make the country’s culture colourful, plentiful and full of happiness.

Ugadi: The festival which is also sometimes referred to as ‘Yugadi’ is one of the major festivals celebrated in the southern parts of the country including states like Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Both Ugadi as well as Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the first day of the year according to the Hindu calendar. The name of the festival itself explains the meaning and significance of the festival. The term Ugadi consists of two separate words ‘yug'(era) and ‘adi’ (new beginning). Put together the two words are nothing but the beginning of the new age or era. Like most festivals of India, people express their happiness by wearing the newest of clothes, eating a plethora of mouth-watering dishes and greeting people in their over the top voices and laughters.

Religious importance of Ugadi/Gudi Padwa: Lord Brahma who is considered to be the creator of the whole universe among the Hindus is believed to have created the world on this day and divided the world into days, weeks and years. Hence Ugadi is considered to be the first day of the universe.

Gudi Padwa: Identical is the concept of Gudi Padwa which is also celebrated to mark the beginning of the year as per the Hindu calendar. Many similar festivals in India are known by different names in different regions in the countries. While Ugadi is primarily understood to be the festival celebrated in Karnataka and Andhra region, the Gudi Padwa is celebrated enthusiastically in the state of Maharashtra and many smaller pockets in North Indian states. ‘Gudi’ stands for Lord Brahma’s flag whereas padwa is called the first day of the new phase of the moon.

The celebration of both the festivals is also similar with people wearing fancy clothes and eating dishes to their heart’s content. People also decorate their houses and surroundings with vibrant colours and lighting. Traditional decorative motif rangolis are also created on the floors to celebrate the day.

