Uday Kotak to Shikha Sharma: A sneak peek into lives and net worth of these top 6 Indian Bankers who revolutionized banking sector

India’s banking landscape is adorned with exceptional leaders who have not only revolutionized the financial sector but also transformed the way banking is perceived. These individuals have harnessed their visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and profound knowledge to propel their banks to the forefront of the industry. These men and women have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also played a significant role in shaping the country’s banking landscape.

Join us as we take a sneak peek into the lives and accomplishments of India’s top bankers, shedding light on their remarkable journeys.

1. Uday Kotak- Kotak Mahindra Bank

Evercore Inc. is considering calling off an exclusive tie-up on mergers and acquisitions advisory services with Indian billionaire Uday Kotak’s investment banking unit. Image: Reuters

Uday Kotak became the world’s richest banker with $16 billion wealth after a brush with death. In 1985, Uday Kotak founded Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd, with Anand Mahindra as his partner and the Mahindra Group as a strategic investor.

Uday Kotak’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd in 1985, with a vision to provide innovative financial solutions to Indian customers. Over time, the company evolved and expanded its offerings, ultimately transforming into Kotak Mahindra Bank. Under Kotak’s leadership, the bank experienced exponential growth and became a trusted name in the financial sector. As of March 31, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank boasted assets worth an impressive $72 billion.

As of April 2023, Uday Kotak’s net worth is estimated to be around $14.3 billion, making him the tenth-richest person in India.

2. Aditya Puri-HDFC Bank

All you need to know about Aditya Puri. Source: Reuters

Aditya Puri’s remarkable tenure at HDFC Bank established him as a legend in the Indian banking sector. With an unwavering focus on customer-centricity, Puri transformed HDFC Bank into India’s largest private sector bank. Under his leadership, the bank pioneered digital banking solutions and consistently delivered exceptional financial performance. Puri’s strategic vision and ability to foster a strong corporate culture set him apart as an industry titan.

He sold HDFC shares worth Rs. 842.87 crore prior to retiring. He owned 0.14 percent of the company. His estimated net worth in 2020 was Rs. 1300 crore.

3. Shikha Sharma- Axis Bank

Source: Bloomberg

Shikha Sharma, the former CEO and MD of Axis Bank, is known for her tenacity and bold leadership. Under her guidance, Axis Bank became a force to be reckoned with in the Indian banking industry. Sharma’s emphasis on digital transformation and customer experience has resulted in Axis Bank being at the forefront of technological innovation.

Apart from her contributions to Axis Bank, Shikha Sharma actively participated in various industry bodies and played a role in shaping banking policies in India. She served as a member of several committees and boards, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council, the Indian School of Business, and the Reserve Bank of India’s Committee on Comprehensive Financial Services for Small Businesses and Low-Income Households.

In December 2018, Sharma stepped down as the CEO and Managing Director of Axis Bank. Her departure marked the end of an era in Axis Bank’s history, with her tenure being widely recognized for its transformative impact on the bank. Since then, Sharma has been involved in mentoring and advisory roles and continues to contribute her expertise to the banking and financial services industry.

4. Sandeep Bakhshi-ICICI Bank

Sandeep Bakhshi who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director at ICICI Bank in October 2018, has been instrumental in driving growth and success for the bank. With his leadership, ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector bank, has experienced significant progress in various areas.

Under Bakhshi’s stewardship, ICICI Bank has achieved commendable financial results. In the fiscal year 2020-2021, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 16,193 crore, a substantial increase compared to the previous fiscal year’s net profit of Rs 7,931 crore. This impressive growth reflects Bakhshi’s effective strategies and focus on improving the bank’s overall performance.

Bakhshi’s ability to lead the bank during challenging times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, has been widely appreciated.

Notably, Bakhshi’s contributions to ICICI Bank have been recognized by his compensation, with an annual salary of approximately Rs 6.31 crore in 2020. This positioned him as one of the highest-paid Indian bankers during that year, reflecting the value he brings to the organization.

5. Amitabh Chaudhary-Axis Bank

Source: REUTERS

Amitabh Chaudhry is a notable figure in the Indian banking industry and the current Managing Director of Axis Bank. With a career spanning several decades, Chaudhry has held leadership positions in prominent organizations and has made significant contributions to the growth and development of the financial sector in India.

Born in 1966, Chaudhry assumed the position of Managing Director at Axis Bank in January 2019. He took over the reins of the bank after a successful tenure as the CEO and Managing Director of HDFC Life Insurance, where he served for nine years. Prior to that, he held the position of MD and CEO of Infosys BPO, showcasing his diverse experience across different sectors.

According to reports, Chaudhry’s annual salary at Axis Bank is estimated to be around Rs 6.01 crore, highlighting his position as one of the top executives in the banking sector in India.

6. Sashidhar Jagdishan-HDFC Bank

Source: Twitter

The CEO of HDFC Bank, holds the reins of India’s largest private sector bank, overseeing a financial empire that consistently outshines its peers in terms of profitability. With his strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, Jagdishan has played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s remarkable success. The Economic Times, in a 2022 report, revealed that his total compensation at HDFC Bank amounted to Rs 6.51 crore, further highlighting his influential position in the banking industry.