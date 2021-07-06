Twitter breaks into meme-feast as Indian tourists crowd Manali streets

Crowded streets of Manali (Image: Twitter/@PrathamNegi4)

As the Covid-19 cases consistently decline and the state takes back restrictions, tourists are thronging to major vacation spots. Himachal Pradesh has become one of the most popular tourist spots after the state government eased the protocol of compulsory RT_PCR tests and e-pass for travelers to the state. Moreover, the current heatwave in the north and central Indi and delayed monsoons has all the more triggered the population to fly to higher altitude places like Kullu, Manali, Shimla, Dharamshala for pleasant weather.

Recent viral images of the heavily crowded streets of Manali during the weekend moreover have drawn heavy criticism with the netizens calling Himachal the next hotspot to trigger Covid-19 third wave. Mohinder Seth, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association told PTI, “The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 percent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 percent.”

Some of the netizens also expressed concern over the lag of vigilance and tourists flouting social distancing norms risking the safety of many. The online critics took a jibe with memes. Here’s a compilation of the best ones

#3rdWave

Corona loves the way humans forget the lessons from past experiences.#Manali pic.twitter.com/xnI2TrhwAo — Nimish Joshi (@NimishJoshi_) July 5, 2021

Shocking pictures from #Manali . In search of peace, many people will rest in peace .#thirdwave pic.twitter.com/wiw2BfNazL — Pratham Negi (@PrathamNegi4) July 4, 2021