Twitter and Space X to Tesla and SoalrCity: Most expensive things owned by Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, is one of the richest men in the world. After successfully taking over Twitter for a $44 billion (approximately Rs 3 lakh 37 thousand rupees), the business magnet has now hinted at taking over Coca-Cola next. The multi-billionaire entrepreneur tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

As per Forbes, the net worth of Elon Musk stands at $267.1 billion. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO surpassed Amazon founder Jezz Bezos in 2021 to become the richest man in the world.

The tech tycoon likes splurging his money on unique business ventures and turning them into multi-million dollar companies. In 1999, Elon Musk founded PayPal and that was the turning point in his life. In 2002, the company was bought by eBayfor $1.5 billion and Elon Musk earned a massive $180 million from the deal, as per Time Magazine.

Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Elon Musk:

Twitter

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion (approx. Rs 3 lakh 37 thousand rupees), Elon Musk said in an official statement, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

SpaceX

Founded in March 2002, SpaceX stands at $74 billion (Rs 56,67,25,30,00,000) post its commercial contract with NASA. Known for providing space transportation services, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on October 26.

Tesla

In 2003, Elon Musk came up with Tesla, an automotive giant. This Texas-based company makes solar roof tiles, electric vehicles, solar panels, and many other clean energy-related products. As per the reports, Tesla is valued at $58.04 billion (Rs 44,44,96,43,80,000).

Neuralink

Elon Musk thinks ahead of his time. In 2016, he founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company, with an aim to create implantable brain-machine interfaces. The company is currently valued at $363 million, (Rs 27,78,96,46,500), as per CNBC.

SolarCity

A subsidiary of Tesla, SolarCity is situated in California’s Fremont. It has been valued at $3.5 billion (Rs 2,67,99,85,00,000). SolarCity makes and installs solar energy generation systems.

The Boring Company

Founded in 2016 by Elon Musk, The Boring Company is an infrastructure and tunnel construction services company. Valued at $5.7 billion (Rs 4,36,28,08,50,000), the company’s next-generation machine for digging tunnels is designed to operate remotely and autonomously, requiring no one in the tunnel.