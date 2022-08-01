Turning weight into gold! This Monday motivation post by Anand Mahindra makes every Indian proud

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is quite popular among Twitteratis for his inspiring posts. The chairman of Mahindra group took to Twitter on Monday and shared a set of images from the Commonwealth games. The pictures were of the three Indian weightlifters, namely Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli. All three of them have done India proud by winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Mahindra, along with the pictures wrote, “Do you really need to look anywhere else for #MondayMotivation? 3 athletes who showed us how to turn the ‘weight’ we carry – into gold.”

Do you really need to look anywhere else for #MondayMotivation ? 3 athletes who showed us how to turn the ‘weight’ we carry—into gold… #MirabaiChanu #JeremyLalrinnunga #AchintaSheuli pic.twitter.com/cm6FB56GJR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2022

Mirabai Chanu won the first gold at the Commonwealth Games this year in the 49kg weightlifting category. Chanu, who has also been an Olympic silver medallist, aggregated a total of 201kg (88kg + 113kg) to win the competition. Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged the second gold for India by lifting a weight of 300kg in the men’s 67kg category. This is also a record in itself. Achinta Sheuli won India’s third gold medal in the 73-kg division.

Mahindra’s tweet quickly went viral. Many of his followers among other users were seen retweeting and responding to the post. A week ago, in his last Monday motivation post, Mahindra also shared an inspirational video of Droupadi Murmu receiving a national salute from the President’s bodyguard. Along with the video, he wrote, “Look no further for your #MondayMotivation. Above all else, she is a person of extraordinary courage and a commitment to serve. Her inner strength has enabled her to withstand all the challenges life has thrown at her. I join in saluting her. A moment of intense pride for India.” Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 15. She is the first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post in India.