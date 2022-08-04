Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 – History, significance and other important details of this auspicious day

Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated each year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tulsidas, who was a great saint and poet, Every year, the day falls on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, as per the Hindu calendar.

Among his notable works include Sri Ramcharitmanas, which is considered as one of the greatest works of Hindu Literature. Sri Ramcharitmanas was written in the Awadhi language during the 16th century.

Tulsidas was born in the Uttar Pradesh village of Rajapur in 1531 to Atmaram and Hulasi Devi. According to belief, Tulsidas spent an entire year growing up inside his mother. He was born with 32 teeth and uttered the name Ram after birth, which earned him the nickname Rambola.

It is believed that Tulsidas wrote Hanuman Chalisa. He is considered to be a reincarnation of the saint Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana. While he authored 12 books, Tulsidas played an important role in developing the Hindu language. It was he who started the adoption of Ramlila plays. Among his notable works included Hanuman Chalisa, a prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman. His other work, Dohavali included 573 Doha and Sortha verses. These verses are considered reflections on life, political wisdom, and values, that are based on his philosophical worldview. His other works, Kavitavali and Gitavali focus on the ideals of Lord Ram.

Tulsidas is believed to have a vision of Lord Ram through Lord Hanuman. It is also believed that Varanasi Sankatmochan Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Ram is situated where he first saw Hanuman. Numerous events are being held across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tulsidas. Various programmes are held to highlight the importance of Hindi literature. Apart from this, temples also organise the recitation of Ramcharitmanas. On this day, people offer donations and offer clothes to the poor.