Trying to stay fit and glowing for the festive season? Here are 6 Yoga practices you can try

The festive season is around the corner and we all know what it means. This is the time when we celebrate, party, and gorge on sweets! It is also the time of the year when we want to look into the mirror and see the best versions of ourselves with a perfect body and glowing skin. Festivals are special occasions where we get to relish all the good things of life with all our hearts. But how do we achieve that without depriving ourselves of our favorite food? Why not play it smart and include some Yoga into your daily regime to tide over the festive season?

FE Lifestyle got in touch with Dr. Meenakshi Chobe who is a Research Scientist – Integrative Medicine at RESET TECH, who told us few basic and simple practices that will help you better manage your eating habits and ensure a healthy body and mind. These 6 Yoga practices will work as a good fix. The 6 Yoga practices by Dr Chobe include asanas (body postures), pranayama (breathing techniques), and meditation, which will help you stay healthy, and glowing during this festive season.



Janushirshasana: It is a forward bending posture. It is a preparatory posture for asanas such as Paschimottanasana, and Baddhakonasana. This asana gives a nice stretch to your spine and makes it supple. It also strengthens your abdominal and pelvic muscles. But make sure you do not overstretch or overstain. It improves digestion and helps in keeping the gut clean.

Janushirshasana

Ustrasana: If you are looking for a simple backbend go for Ushtrasana, commonly known as the camel pose. Its practice will strengthen your spine and attain a good posture. It stretches your body’s front part and aids in digestion. Try to avoid it if you are pregnant, have a knee or neck injury or have severe back pain.

Ushtrasana

Ujjayi Pranayama: Pranayama should always be a part of your daily practice. Ujjayi pranayama which is otherwise known as victorious breath is a simple practice. It not only soothes our nervous system and calms down our minds but also aids in good sleep. Regular practice also helps to improve our heart and lung functions.

Ujjayi Pranayama

Kapalbhati: Kapalbhati also called ‘frontal brain cleansing’ is a yogic cleansing technique. It improves lung functions and strengthens the nervous system. Its practice enhances concentration, alertness and improves digestion. Pregnant women and people with heart disease, high blood pressure, and spinal problems should avoid this practice.



Surya Namaskar: Surya namaskar also known as Sun salutation is one of the best yoga practices. It can be done first in the morning after some gentle stretching and loosening. It invigorates your whole body and prepares you for the whole day. It not only strengthens your body and affects all its systems but also improves your digestive health. Pregnant women and people with spinal ailments should avoid practicing this.

Surya Namaskar

Shavasana: Last but not the least, Shavasana is the final pose you should do after all the above-mentioned poses to relax your muscles and let the blood flow evenly all over your body.

Shavasana

Dr. Chobe said that in addition to the above yoga asanas, there are a few other things we should keep in mind to truly celebrate the spirit of the festivals.

Eat smart and keep yourself hydrated.

If you have in front of you more than four different types of delicacies on the occasion, make sure you cut down on other calories from your routine diet.

It is also advisable to substitute sugar with jaggery.

Drinking warm lemon water or lemon tea is also a good way to detoxify your system.

So go ahead, enjoy all the good things, and just make sure while you do so, you also maintain a healthy balance.

Happy Celebrations!