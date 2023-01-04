Trying to quit smoking? Here’s how this app is helping smokers to embrace smoke-free life

New Year encourages people to make resolutions.They evaluate their year and introspect on their previous and renewed goals. Smokers are no different. Quitting smoking is one of the most common new year resolutions out there. An average smoker makes around 30 quitting attempts. At any given point of time, as many as 70 per cent of people are willing to quit smoking, yet merely 6 per cent succeed in doing so. (CDC). ‘Then what is the right approach to get rid of this addiction?’ plagues the minds of many.

QuitSure has emerged as a leading mobile app, in 2022, by helping more that 50,000 people, who transformed from smokers to non-smokers.

Here’s how it will work:

Founded by a team of Stanford, IIT and IIM alumni in 2020, QuitSure is a 6-Day app based program built on the scientific principles of psychological conditioning and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. A user has to spend only 1 to 1.5 hrs a day; read the content thoroughly, watch the daily videos and perform the exercises mindfully. This psychological app has a high success rate of 71 per cent (based on a 6-month research study) and is available in 150+ countries on Google PlayStore and AppStore.

Also Read What is hemp and is it legal in India? Know everything about it here

What are the methods to quit smoking?

Methods like Cold Turkey, Will Power, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (e.g. Nicotine gums), Addiction hotline only have success rates of <8 per cent. The reason behind the inability to quit permanently is the inability to dissociate with the habit of smoking. It always comes back – like a rush – and dominoes into the next. This is an effect of treating only the chemical addiction, and not paying enough attention to mental addiction.

The app claims that they address the psychological dependency that smokers have on cigarettes; because mental addiction can only be remedied with psychological conditioning. The mindset and subconscious thought patterns need to be changed. By using behavioral science and mindfulness in its content and exercises, it educates the users about the reasons behind their triggers and cravings, and how to deal with them.

Also Read Rum and Winter: Time when the two best friends meet again

This pocket psychologist puts smokers in the right mindset and makes them happy about quitting. It also offers guidance from expert coaches and has an active community of over 25,000 people (forming the second largest quitting smoking facebook community group).

The science behind this may seem rather complex but the content presentation is simple and lucid. That is why many users have been able to quit smoking with ease. If the desire to smoke is discarded from the roots of the subconscious mind, they will never want to hold a cigarette in their hand again.

QuitSure has garnered more than 4000 positive reviews on PlayStore i.e. 95 per cent reviews state that this program worked for them. There were a bunch of mixed reviews too. But most were about the app being paid (they launched the app as a free version and later attached a small fee for it) or a technical issue. These users didn’t do the program. Less than 5 per cent of these reviews were about the app not being able to help them quit smoking or vaping after completing the app’s program.

(Disclaimer: Smoking is injurious to health. This article is just for information purpures)