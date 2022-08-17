Tribals of Chhattisgarh’s Abujmad region experience 4G internet! Check details

As the country preps for 5G technology, tribals at Naxal-prone Abujmad region where Akebada in Narayapur district, Chhattisgarh too welcomed internet connection in the area. They no longer have to walk miles for accessing the web on their devices. They can now avail unfettered access to the web through the 4G network facility after towers were set up in the district recently.

In areas affected by the Naxals, people had to climb trees to get a signal and use their phones. But now with the erection of new 4G towers, people in the region now have a reliable internet connection.

Through the 4G network, children in the region are now able to access various educational and media content from YouTube and Google, ANI reported.

According to Chandradhavj Patra, the principal of a school in Akaped, the situation has improved due to the availability of internet connectivity. He said that before the 4G network was introduced, people used to go to the valley to talk to each other.

Netam, a local in that area said that earlier it was very challenging to use the internet. He said that people had to travel around two to three kilometers to get online. Now, they can use WhatsApp to send and receive messages.

Rituraj Raghuvanshi, collector of Narayanpur, the district has started providing internet connectivity to various areas, including Sonpur, Ajubmarh, and others. He said that the entire district would be connected to the internet in the next couple of months.

As for Sadanand Kumar, the superintendent of police of Chattisgarh, there were instances of internet and network issues in the region. To address these issues, the police have erected several towers. These are being used to provide internet connectivity to the people in these areas. Moreover, with the help of the internet, monetary transactions have become easy. Earlier, one had to travel 30-35 kilometres for that. he said.

After the construction of a tower in Abujhmad, the people of the area were very happy and expressed their excitement to have the internet connectivity. The police officers, including the superintendent of police, also visited the area. The children of the villagers said that now they can prepare for government exams via online coaching classes.

The development of the internet connectivity in Akabeda came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during the 76th Independence Day celebrations that the country was moving towards the implementation of 5G technology. He said that the government was working on providing high-speed internet connectivity to every village in the country.