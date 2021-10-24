Trending Now: A curation of some exciting lifestyle launches for the festive season

Two years in the making, the Bosporus collection is a voyage of discovery and introduces an all-new vocabulary of motifs, colours, and design where East meets West.

Carpet of tradition

Tradition and modern come together in Obeetee’s new collection of rugs, the Puja Collection. The collection comprises diverse and beautiful designs inspired by Indian motif, with Indian aesthetics as focus. Miniature paintings from northwestern India with subdued tones and flowers provide the design motivation.

East meets West

Celebrating its 25th anniversary Good Earth’s new collection takes inspiration from Bosporus, a waterway that connects Europe with Asia representing a confluence of cultures of the Orient and Occident. Two years in the making, the Bosporus collection is a voyage of discovery and introduces an all-new vocabulary of motifs, colours, and design where East meets West.

Winter essentials

Uniqlo’s fall/winter LifeWear collection is inspired by the idea of ‘Neighbourhood Living’, with the key product including the thin yet warm HEATTECH innerwear, water repellent and travel friendly Ultra-Light Down jacket and the cozy, city essential Fleece Jacket. Introduced in association with Toray industries, HEATTECH is an innovative fabric that generates heat from your own body. The innerwear’s micron-sized fibres capture the energy of water molecules emitted from the body and convert them into warmth, while also retaining heat.