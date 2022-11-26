Trendiest clothes men should have in their winter wardrobe

It’s winter and the right time to curate your wardrobe for the season. It’s not always an easy feat to keep our levels of chicness high when the temps dip low, but we’ve got you covered (quite literally). From comfy corduroy jackets to stylish sweatshirts, here are the trendiest winter clothes that you must have in your wardrobe.

HEATTECH Ultra Warm Turtleneck T-Shirt by UNIQLO

HEATTECH is an innovative fabric that features heat-generating technology. Repeated trial and error has led to a warm, lightweight product that has a smooth feel on the skin. This comfortable thermal wear seamlessly transitions from innerwear to outwear. Making it a winter staple.

Price: Rs 2,490

Availability: UNIQLO Stores and http://www.UNIQLO.com

Polo Ralph Lauren, Corduroy Jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren’s Corduroy jacket is crafted from soft cotton corduroy and finished with a plaid lining in the body for a heritage-inspired look. Perfect for winter as it looks stylish and provides utmost warmth.

Price: Rs 34,010

Availability: Polo Ralph Lauren Stores in Delhi or http://www.thecollective.in

Hackett London Recycled Down Puffer Gilet

This luxury gilet is an ideal versatile addition to your wardrobe providing an extra layer of warmth. Featuring a heritage houndstooth patterned jersey front with a solid colored back, it is made with a recycled down filling and has a stowaway hood, practical front zip pockets, and is finished with suede-trimmed internals.

Price: Rs 23,730

Availability: Hackett London Stores or http://www.thecollective.in

Stripper sweater by UCB

Mohair blend crewneck sweater with a warm touch with jacquard processing. Striped pattern, soft fit, and hip length. Warm and enveloping, to wear on the coldest days.

Price: Rs 5,999

Availability: UCB Stores and http://www.Benetton.com

Onitsuka Tiger WS P BLOUSON

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present contemporary collections that combine fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation. The campaign visual for the AW22 collection is created based on the concept of “Shadow”, using monotone black and white colors. Through this campaign visual, Onitsuka Tiger pays tribute to the eighties when the Japanese aesthetic of “purity and austerity” blended with Western aesthetics. This collection is about those years and is delivered with an active and contemporary take.

Price: Rs 24,999

Availability: https://www.onitsukatiger.com/in/en-in