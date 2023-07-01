Travelling, a therapy for better mental health

According to World Health Organization, 970 million people around the globe suffer from mental health issues — Anxiety, depression, being the most common ones. Taking proper care of your mental health is as important as your physical well-being. Taking a break from your regular, monotonous routine and going for a vacation can help improve your mental health. Travelling in today’s day cannot be only limited to recreational experience, but is a way of of nurturing your mind and soul.

Travel-therapy can help boost your mental health and increases productivity. Working constantly and trying to fit into the hustle culture can prove to be a reason for lack of concentration and work output. Humans, are creatures of habit, but having said that it becomes important to bring in few alterations in our day-to-day life and avoid being stuck in a loop of all work and no play.

Visiting a new place always comes with the opportunity of meeting new people, coming across different cultures, lifestyles. Meeting new people, sharing bits and pieces of each others stories can help you broaden your horizon and ease your mind. It might give you new perspectives towards life and people. It keeps you away from the regularities of everyday life and can help improve overall ability to adjust, tolerate and gain new perspective to things.

Also Read Coping with isolation and loneliness within the LGBTQ+ community

A walk by the beach or hike in the hills will induce some amount of physical exercise and freshen your mind. Physical exercises play an important part in improving mental health. Going on a wellness retreat, practicing yoga, breathing exercises, mindfulness or simply taking a walk, spending some time in the lap of nature and enjoying the beautiful scenic beauty of a new place can refresh your mood and make your feel calm and fulfilled.

Attending a wellness retreat can help rejuvenate body, mind and soul (Picture Source: Unsplash)

According to a study conducted by World Travel and Tourism Council, in 2013 with people aged 25 to 70+, 80% of respondents said travel improves their general mood and outlook on life with 75% of respondents also saying travel helps them reduce stress. Travel-therapy has proved to be boosting creativity and productivity. A study conducted by Harvard Business Review with 400 respondents it was seen that almost above 90% people came back to work with a creative boost and increased concentration.

Also Read World Asteroid Day: Significance and key details about the asteroid racing toward Earth

This can be the perfect time for you to tick off the things from your bucket list and do things that you always wanted to. From trying new food, adventure sports to learning a new skill anything that you feel will make you happy from within.

Whether you are travelling solo or with your loved ones, make sure you prioritize your mental well-being and know what your needs are and what you want to bring back from your little gateway. You can also do a little research on the places you wish to visit, things you wish to do or no plans can prove to be one of the best decisions.

This is your cue to take that break. You deserve it!