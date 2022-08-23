You should avoid travelling to these cities in the world: Here’s why

If you are planning to see the world, there are a few cities which you can skip for now. Reason? Severe pollution! According to a report published by the Health Effects Institute (HEI), 10 cities in the world are the most polluted. Unluckily for us, two are in India itself (that too top two). Interestingly, China, the most populous country in the world, and our neighbour has only one city in the list. Bangladesh, our other neighbour, also has only one city in the top 10.

The top 10 most polluted cities in the world are selected in terms of exposure to hazardous fine particulate matter (PM2.5). The US-based research organisation provided a comprehensive and detailed analysis of air pollution and global health effects for over 7,000 cities. Here’s a list of top 10 most polluted cities in the world. Have a look:

1 Delhi, India

Delhi, the national capital of India has topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities. Among the world’s most polluted cities, the report showed, Delhi has the highest average level of fine PM2.5. It reported an average annual exposure of 110 µg/m3, said the report. (µg/m3 means microgram per cubic metre)

2 Kolkata, India

In terms of exposure to hazardous fine particulate matter (PM2.5), Kolkata is the second most polluted city in the globe. The city of joy reported an average annual exposure of 84 µg/m3.

3 Kano, Nigeria

In Nigeria, Kano city recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 83.6 µg/m3. Those living in the city are exposed to PM 2.5 levels. It is several-fold higher than the global average.

4 Lima, Peru

It recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 73.2 µg/m3. It is the capital and the largest city of Peru.

5 Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhaka has secured the fifth spot by recording an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 71.4 µg/m3. It is the largest and capital city of Bangladesh.

6 Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta, in Indonesia, recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 67.3 µg/m3. It is the capital and largest city of Indonesia. It serves as the diplomatic capital of ASEAN.

7 Lagos, Nigeria



In Nigeria, Lagos recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 66.9 µg/m3. It is the largest city in Nigeria. In Africa, it is the second most populous city.

8 Karachi, Pakistan

In Pakistan, Karachi recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 63.6 µg/m3. It grabbed the eighth position in the list. It is the largest city in Pakistan. It is also the twelfth-largest city in the world.

9 Beijing, China



With an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 55 µg/m3, China’s capital Beijing stood ninth on the list. It is the capital city of China and has a history stretching back 3 millennia.

10 Accra, Ghana



In Ghana, Accra ranks at the 10th position. It reported an average annual exposure of 51.9 µg/m3. It is the capital of Ghana, on the Atlantic coast of West Africa.