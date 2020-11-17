World’s Best Cities: Only one Indian city features in the ranking; Check full list

Apart from these ten cities, a host of other cities feature in the list (Reuters image)

The prevalent Coronavirus pandemic forced us to stay home and crippled activities in most of the nations. The hospitality and tourism sectors have been hit hardest but there is a silver lining. With more and more countries joining the air bubble, the number of international flights is gradually increasing. Even though people are still cautious about going on an international holiday amidst Covid-19 infections. One can only hope that situation will slowly improve after the arrival of an effective and safe Coronavirus vaccine.

However, no pandemic can stop us from planning and talking about favorites tourist destinations in the world. An annual report has come out that ranked and listed the best cities around the world. A total of 100 cities around the world with a population of more than 10 lakh. The ranking was based on the 25 ranking factors. These factors include the number of social media hashtags and check-ins, weather, diversity, and the number of tourist attractions and parks. However, this year the rate of Covid-19 infections, unemployment, and income disparity.

The top 10 cities for 2021 in the world are – 1. London, 2. New York, 3. Paris, 4. Moscow, 5. Tokyo, 6. Dubai, 7. Singapore, 8. Barcelona, 9. Los Angeles, and 10. Madrid, as per a list revealed by Resonance Consultancy Ltd on its official LinkedIn handle.

Apart from these ten cities, a host of other cities feature in the list – Rome (Italy), Chicago (United States), Toronto (Canada), San Francisco (USA), Abu Dhabi (UAE), St Petersburg (Russia), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Berlin (Germany), Prague (Czech Republic) and Washington DC (US).

India has only one representative on the list. Delhi is ranked 62 on the list, as per the Indian Express report.

The ranking has been done by Resonance Consultancy Ltd. Vancouver-based company has specialties in destination development, branding, marketing, design, tourism, data, and travel reports.

“In this latest World’s Best Cities Report, Resonance Consultancy ranks the world’s best cities with populations of more than a million, using a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 25 areas grouped into six core categories. It identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and business people alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal,” Resonance Consultancy Ltd. said on its official LinkedIn handle.