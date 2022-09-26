World’s best airlines award 2022: Here’s which Indian carrier finds a spot

As travel bounces back to normalcy, air carriers are back in the race of providing their best facilities and connecting most destinations. Qatar Airways was awarded the ‘World’s best airlines’ title by Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. The event that went virtual due to the pandemic was held physically in London, the United Kingdom on September 23. The awards were announced based on a survey conducted by 14 million customers surveys in more than 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022 to find out about the world’s current favourite airline.

Singapore Airlines and Emirates followed next after Qatar Airways. ANA All Nippon Airways took the fourth spot and Qantas Airways is in the fifth position, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

Qatar Airways became the only non-Asian airline to be ranked in the World’s Top 10. Singapore Airlines was named the World’s Best Airline Cabin Staff for the second year in a row. This award category is dominated by Asian carriers.

The awards show was dominated by Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Delta Air Lines with multiple awards to its name. In North America, Delta Air Lines was able to take home six awards. On the other hand, in Europe, Turkish Airlines was able to claim four awards.

Back in India, Vistara, operated by Tata SIA Airlines Limited, was named the Best Airline in Southern Asia and India. It also received the Best Airline Staff Service award. The carrier is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery,” Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, was quoted as saying by Skytrax.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways was named the World’s Cleanest Airline at the ceremony held in London. Singapore Airlines was second and Japan Airlines was third. SunExpress bagged the World’s best leisure air travel award.

The top 40 airlines selected by Skytrax were based on various factors, such as their operational levels and customer ratings. Some of these changes were caused by the restrictions during Covid-19. China’s international borders continue to remain restricted due to its Covid zero policy. This means very few international flights are operating in the country.