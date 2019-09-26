World Tourism Day: 10 jobs for travel-lovers to live their dreams

This World Tourism Day, here are ten jobs as listed on Indeed India giving you the best of both worlds.

World Tourism Day 2019: This year’s World Tourism (27 September) is being hosted by India and the theme this year is ‘Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all’. Travelling is a passion and most travel-lover crib about one thing which stops them from living their dream. It is their job! But what if you get a job that allows and pays you to travel!. This World Tourism Day, here are ten jobs as listed on Indeed India giving you the best of both worlds. If travelling runs in your veins and exploring new destinations excites you, here is a way you can get paid while you travel.

Also Read | World Tourism Day: Changing habits of Indian travellers; want home away from home

● Travel Manager: If you have the ability to manage travel plans end-to-end, right from planning, negotiating, booking and executing, this job is for you. As a travel manager, you can earn an annual average salary of INR 6,16,868 which goes up to INR 15,93,000 per annum.

● Marine Engineer: If the ocean is your calling, with the required qualification, a job as a marine engineer lets you travel the seas as part of your profession. A marine engineer can make an average annual salary of INR 4,38,312 which goes up to INR 11,40,000 per annum.

● Senior Travel Counsellor: With the ability to guide tourists in the right direction of travel decision making, in terms of transport, accommodation and activities, this job is ideal for you. The average annual salary for a Senior Travel Counsellor is INR 4,45,628 with an upper limit of INR 9,46,000 per annum.

● Pilot: If you are trained in aviation and have the ability to navigate airplanes, this job allows you to fly into new locations each week. The job role of a Pilot has an average annual salary of INR 2,88,516 with an upper limit of INR 8,16,000 per annum.

● Flight Attendant: If your hospitality skills are at par with your desire to travel, the role of a flight attendant is your calling. A flight attendant can earn an average annual salary of INR 3,04,176, with an upper limit of INR 7,32,000 per annum.

● Travel Agent: Do you have sound knowledge in planning and selling transportation, accommodation and travel services? If yes, this role as a travel agent is a perfect fit for you. The role can give you an average annual salary of INR 2,26,140 with an upper limit of INR 5,88,000 per annum.

● Travel Consultant: If you have the ability to advise clients about suitable travel options in accordance with their needs, wants and capabilities, this job is for you. As a travel consultant, you can earn an average annual salary of INR 2,47,068, with an upper limit of INR 5,88,000 per annum.

● Blogger: With the ability to write and the love for travel, the role of a blogger is an ideal fit for you. The role of a blogger can bring you an average annual salary of INR 2,01,396 and goes up to INR 5,28,000 per annum.

● Travel Coordinator: As a travel coordinator, you will be required to make travel arrangements for individuals, groups, and companies and take on the responsibilities of scheduling flights and ground transportation, making accommodation reservations and handling other travel-related tasks. The average annual salary for this role is INR 2,04,336 and goes up to INR 4,92,000 per annum.

● Travel content writer: If you have a way with words and can craft travel experiences through text, this job as a travel content writer allows you to go places and write about them. This role as a travel content writer has an average annual salary of INR 1,86,972 and goes up to INR 4,68,000 per annum.

Note: Salary estimates are based on salaries submitted anonymously to Indeed by employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months.