Work on the wildlife, Buddhist, eco and heritage circuits expected to be complete soon, says Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Published: June 2, 2019 8:24:39 PM

He said the work on the wildlife, Buddhist, eco and heritage circuits was expected to complete soon.

The approval from the Madhya Pradesh government is awaited,? Patel added.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, Sunday said the tourism industry had a huge potential to generate jobs for youths. Addressing a press conference here, Patel said tourism policies would be studied and various possibilities explored to create jobs in this sector.

Patel, who represents Damoh Lok Sabha seat, said the Union government had sanctioned four projects under ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ for Madhya Pradesh between 2015 and 2018. He said the work on the wildlife, Buddhist, eco and heritage circuits was expected to complete soon.

“Work is also in progress for ‘Omkareshwar development project’ under the Prasad Scheme. For development of Amarkantak, the place of the origin of the Narmada river, the tourism ministry had granted an approval under Prasad Scheme in October 2018. The approval from the Madhya Pradesh government is awaited,” Patel added

