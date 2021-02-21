Work begins for new Ayodhya city: Push to art, culture at forefront of sustainable city planning

Kukreja further said that they have short-term and long-term ideas for the creation of a blue and green city. (Image: Vishal Srivastava)

New Ayodhya: A new Ayodhya is in the works and it would be giving the visitors a top-notch experience. The plans for the new city are hoping to blend the old city with the new one, according to a report in The Indian Express. The new city would be a place for art on streets and events on the riverfront, making the visit all the more enriching for the tourists. In order to draw the masterplan of the new city, CP Kukreja Architects from Delhi was selected recently. It would be working with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as well as Canadian infrastructure consultants Lea Associates for the project.

The report cited Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects, Dikshu C Kukreja as saying that till now, the masterplans included road strategies with 3m or 9m wide roads as per the requirement. Moreover, the master plan has only been approached in a two-dimensional strategy till now in the country, and therefore, he was proposing a three-dimensional one, he added. He also advocated for three types of 18m wide roads. In some of them, he said, the vehicular traffic would dominate, while some others would be only meant for pedestrians and cyclists. He added that the last type of 18m wide roads would be dedicated to art programmes or other types of performances. According to Kukreja, such a plan has not been executed in the country before.

Town planning, heritage, infrastructure, tourism, urban design, renewal, and transport would be included in the master plan for the new Ayodhya, which would be covering an area of 875 sq km that is under the control of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). Overall, a whopping 1200 acres have been identified in the city for the creation of a new, greenfield Ayodhya.

Kukreja further said that they have short-term and long-term ideas for the creation of a blue and green city. Kukreja said that the aim was not to just have sustainable goals but to also include buildings that would support nature, adding that greenery would take precedence. The ‘blue’, however, is for the Sarayu river, which has historical as well as cultural importance. He stated that the team wishes to create a riverfront that would have space for crafts as well as tourism.

It is also important to have high-quality public spaces since the city is a key darshan destination, and the tourism is set to be augmented by the fact that the Ram Temple and the Ayodhya mosque would be coming up soon.