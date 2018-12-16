Planning to visit Statue of Unity in winter vacations? Here are the packages, costs and everything you need to know

Dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity has many things for a tourists to engage in.

If you are planning to visit an exciting travel destination this winter vacation then Statue of Unity might just be the right spot for you. Surprised? Yes, India’s latest tourist attraction is not only the tallest statue in the world but it also boasts of many features that will leave any visitor mesmerised. Built in the memory of the architect of modern India and its first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the statue sees a massive footfall of tourists every day.

Statue of Unity: Height of fun

Dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity has many things for a tourists to engage in. Apart from a luxury nature retreat and museum, it also has an audio-visual gallery, selfie points for social media enthusiasts, light and sound shows and guided tours to the scenic valley of flowers. The Statue of Unity has a complete package for tourists.

One of the main attractions at the site, however, is its 153-meters high viewers’ gallery which is situated inside the statue. It can accommodate 200 persons at a time and can be reached by two high-speed elevators. The gallery offers a stunning view of the surrounding areas.

Located in a picturesque surrounding, where on south side tourists can see lofty hills of Satpura range and in North they can see mighty Vindhyachal hills and a serene Narmada river streams between the two ranges, which gives the them a perfect view of the area with Statue in the middle of it.

Statue of Unity: Looking around

Apart from the towering statue, there are many other tourist attractions nearby including the newly developed valley of flowers. Nature lovers can also go to see the beauty and greenery of the Satpura and Vindhyachal hill ranges. There is also tall Sardar Sarovar dam on Narmada river.

Just 10 minutes away from the statue, one can find a new luxury nature retreat and Tent City Narmada. The luxurious resort is set up near quiet Panchmuli lake and is surrounded by meadows, thick forest areas, water cascades and wildlife. This resort also has a selfie point to click memorable images as the mighty Statue of Unity is also visible in the background.

Trekking facilities near Statue of Unity

This will come as a huge surprise to adventure enthusiast as tourist can also take short treks to explore ecotourism sites including spotting crocodiles at the Sardar Sarovar dam.

There are plans to develop water sports like river rafting and boating on the Narmada river near the statue site. The govt is also planning to develop facilities for paragliding and forest treks in a phased manner for adventure enthusiasts near the Statue of Unity.

Tour packages: Costs and facilities

The luxury resort developed by the Gujarat government offers two types of travel packages. One short stay package is for 1 night/2 days and the other one is 2 nights/3 days stay. This package includes visit to the Statue of Unity, food and accommodation and some cultural and entertainment programmes. The rate of packages varies on the basis of whether tourists pick AC or non-AC tents. One night package rate is between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 and the two-nights package rate is between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000, on a twin-sharing basis.

Getting to the Statue of Unity

Located in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the world’s tallest statue, is 3.5 km away from Kevadia town and about 200 km from Ahmedabad. Kevadiya is 71.94 km from Vadodara Railway Station, 75.36 km from Bharuch and 77.95km Ankleshwar Railway Stations respectively. Another small Railway Station Miyagam Karjan is 63.02 km from Kevadiya. Kevadiya is 83 km from Surat airport and 200 km Ahmedabad.