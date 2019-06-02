Why Antarctica is fast becoming a hot tourist destination

Camping

Hardly is a trip taken to get close to nature ever complete without camping in the night skies. Even with the temperature running extremely low, the Antarctica experience cannot be complete without camping. Also, camping near the icebergs can earn one the ultimate bragging rights! Most of the voyages across the bottom of the world offer camping, but it only has a limited number of spots. But mind you, each of those prestigious spots would be more than worth it, with billions of stars glowing brightly in the dark, glistening like sheer glitter against the pitch dark sky.

The sounds of crackling ice serving as music to the ears along with shenanigans of the wildlife around guarantee the experience to be absolutely unforgettable. The mystical beauty of Antartica is unmatched as the land yearns to be explored more. The clean air, limitless sky and ice make for an ideal setting to put behind all your worries and consume nature in its absolute raw form.

Skiing

If you thought skiing in Alaska was the last frontier, then think again. Skiing in Antarctica is considered the absolute final frontier. The experience is bound to give you chills (literally) as you schuss your way down pristine slopes with umpteen breathtaking views in sight. Sky is the limit when it comes to skiing in the white continent as the scope to explore is as endless as the horizon.

It almost feels like you have an entire continent to yourself while you’re at it. The idea of skiing in Antarctica is puzzling for many as they think of it as a flat icy land mass. While it’s definitely icy, it’s also very mountainous and gigantic glaciated mountains drape the coastline.

Mountaineering

Meant for the fitter and more agile tourist, mountaineering in Antarctica brings such challenges and opportunities to the fore that are otherwise difficult to find elsewhere. But again, since every Antarctica experience is naturally extremely different that all of its counterparts, one should not be afraid of pushing beyond the generic cruise activities and exploring the unclimbed mountains of Earth to their full potential.

As the tourist influx rises in the unexplored land, mountaineers can be seen walking in rope parties under the leadership of a mountain guides mostly across the glaciated environments.

Beach adventure

Besides kayaking, one can do stand-up-paddle-boarding, surfing, diving and a lot more in the Antarctic waters. While some of these activities require prior training, most of them can be undertaken without much expertise too. Imagine to be in the middle of an adventure and being joined by a colony of penguins from the shore that frolic around your paddle broad. The happy-go-lucky birds offer better company than humans, anyway! Surreal landscapes that appear to spring from the canvas of Salvador Dali would make for a glorious setting to unleash the ceaseless spirit in you.

No matter how tough the weather conditions and icy cold water appear, do not be afraid to make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.