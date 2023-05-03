Where is the Great Wall of India? Most Indians draw a blank

By Kritika Kanwar

A new research published by Mahindra Holidays shows a surprising lack of knowledge Indians have about their own country.

According to an “India Quotient” study, 60% of the respondents admitted that they didn’t know much about Indian history, culture, geography/destinations, nature, food, etc.

The research was commissioned to mark Mahindra Holidays’ 25th anniversary, and highlight the depth of experiences available to local travellers and tourists across the country.

The “India Quotient”, which indicates the knowledge and awareness of different facets of India, appears to be the lowest in cuisines. In fact, less than a third of the respondents (31%) were aware of the fact that when coffee was brought to India, it was first planted in Coorg.

The research also revealed people’s lack of awareness of the Indian art, culture, and heritage. For instance, more than half (55%) of the respondents also don’t know that ‘Aipan’ is the signature folk art of Uttrakhand, more than a third (39%) of the respondents don’t know that the Khajuraho festival is celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, and nearly a third (32%) don’t know Maharashtra is the best place to shop for the Paithani sari.

The findings of the study also indicated that the knowledge and awareness about India remains nearly uniform amongst men and women. While women’s India Quotient on geography is 57%, it is 56% for men. In terms of art and culture, men stand at 57% comparedto women’s 58%, and in terms of their knowledge and awareness of cuisine women’s India Quotient is 46%, compared to men’s 45%.

Geographic illiteracy

Indians also fared poorly in terms of the geographic details of the country. To illustrate, Gir is the only natural habitat of world popular Asiatic Lions, and yet, more than a third of the respondents (39%) were unaware of the same. One in every three respondents (33%) is unaware that Udaipur is known as the “City of Lakes” and more than a third of respondents (35%) remain unaware that the wall at Kumbhalgarh Fort, the second-longest in the world, after the Great Wall of China, is located in Rajasthan.

Gen Z & Gen X divide

While those over 45 remain proficient in the subjects of art and culture, Gen Z can have a mastery of geography. The India quotient for Gen X remains low on both, 55% on geography compared to Gen Z’s 58%, and 56% on art and culture compared to 59% of those over 45. To illustrate, 70% of those over 45 know which city the Dalai Lama’s residence is located, compared to only 63% of Gen X and 64% of Gen Z are aware that Mussoorie is known as “the Queen of Hills” compared to only 58% of Gen X.

The study also revealed some interesting insights about the family dynamics while people are on vacation. It revealed that 27% of the respondents claim that the top reason to take a family vacation is to bond with their family. One in every five respondents (21%) assume the role of the ‘Adventurer’ claiming they test their adrenaline and endurance . Around 15% of the respondents said they aimed at experimenting and experiencing local cuisine and advise their family on the same.