Where is Fort Barwara? From interiors to suite prices, know everything about Vicky-Katrina’s wedding venue

Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur (Image Courtesy: Six Senses)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumored hush hush wedding is breaking the internet. The actor duo were seen leaving for their destination wedding from Mumbai airport on Monday and there has been a lot of interest among their fans around the guest profile, celebrations, outfit of the bride and groom and also the wedding venue.

The grand palace of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur is hosting the wedding and the celebrations before it. The beautiful 14th century fort originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal family has been converted to become a six Senses sanctuary of wellbeing. The resort website states that the design reinterprets the gracious and regal ambiance of a bygone era dating back 700 years.

Resort overlooking the Barwara lake and forest to the east

The Six Senses is surrounded by scenic forests and overlooks Barwara lake and temple. The hotel is a three-hour drive from Jaipur and 30 minute drive from Ranthambore National Park . The ‘Victrina’ ‘shaadi squad is rumored to have arranged for a wildlife safari for the guests at the national park.

Regal suits to relax for the guests

There are 48 regal suites in the property of which each are of 753 to 3.014 square feet area. The West Wing offers views to the Barwara village and beyond while the east wing overlooks the countryside.

The accommodation is inspired from Rajasthani regal way of living and interprets the fort’s rich history. Handmade mattresses, soft cotton bedding marries state of rat technology for a comfortable and luxurious stay. The cheapest suite here is priced at Rs 64K per night on weekdays in off season. The most exclusive suite costs Rs 5.3 lakh per night.

Every suit has a separate living space, bedroom, bathroom and shower area. There is a private outdoor garden and every décor is made in Rajasthani style. The highest priced suite also has a dining area, two separate bedrooms, gourmet corner, private pool, private enclosed garden in addition to other areas. The suite overlooks the Aravali range, lake and temple and has dedicated service hosts on hand for every need.

According to a PTI report, weddings started with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — will be held from December 7 to 9. The wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. Guest profiles include Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan. It is reported that mobile phones have been banned from the functions and drones around the venue would be immediately shot down.