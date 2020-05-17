When will domestic flight booking start? Air India issues clarification on rumours

The airline has further urged people to keep a tab on Air India’s official Twitter handle or the official website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

India’s national air passenger carrier Air India in its tweet has informed that domestic flight operations are closed until further notice and they have not resumed any bookings for flights. It said that the airline will only resume domestic flight operations after it will receive directions from the central government. The company has clarified that an internal mail has been taking rounds via WhatsApp and is being misunderstood by people. Air India said the content in the internal mail that was released has been misinterpreted by various reports in the media as well. It further informed that the International flights along with commercial domestic flights are not in the purview of Air India.

The airline has further urged people to keep a tab on Air India’s official Twitter handle or the official website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for all the official announcements regarding resumption of flights services and bookings. Even as the third phase of lockdown will end today and the fourth phase will begin tomorrow, there is no clarity as to when the national carrier will resume its domestic operations for people.

Meanwhile, Air India has been making international round trips under a recently launched Vande Bharat Mission by the central government. The mission is bringing back Indians who are stranded in many other countries. The travel via air, trains, road or water had been suspended as the Coronavirus outbreak intensified in many countries.

#FlyAI : Clarification regarding news on the resumption of Domestic Flights by Air India. pic.twitter.com/sNjhKxRjUI — Air India (@airindiain) May 17, 2020

Air India has evacuated 6,527 Indians from countries like the UK, the US, Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Maldives and the Gulf region under phase one of the mission. Between May 7 to May 13, 64 flights had operated by state-owned carriers Air India Express and Air India after many people from across the world requested the Indian government for services. The airline will further operate on May 25 in order to bring back Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Israel.