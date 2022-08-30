What should every adventure enthusiast be aware of before engaging in adventure sports?

People often get fatigued of their everyday lives owing to work pressures, constant deadlines and a lack of general excitement. This is where experiential travel and adventure sports shine. A chance to step outside their comfort zones, it improves focus by making the doers come alive in shockingly intense ways! Be it sky-diving, paragliding, bungy jumping, flying fox, giant swing or rafting, etc., explore these high on adrenaline ways of truly experiencing a landscape and making the most of it.

Participating in adventure sports lowers stress, anxiety and blood pressure. It is known to help with mental fatigue and the benefits of adrenaline are known to all. But it is a lot more than that. It can help us recognize our abilities, evolve our courage. Pushing people to their limit and then breaking out of them is an experience to be had. You never know what your mind is capable of till that moment on the edge!

FinancialExpress.com got it touch with Niharika Nigam, Director-Business Development at Jumpin Heights to know about the safety precautions one should follow before indulging in any adventure sport. Here’s what Nigam told us:

Wear sporty clothing

Sure, Instagram bragging rights is a great reason to try novel things. But safety before fashion|! Wear comfortable sporty clothing and shoes. Do not wear any carry-ons, like jewellery or accessories as they will be a hindrance to the experience.



Be Physically Fit

Please ensure to check the physical robustness that any sport demands and abide be it like your life depends on it! Most activities will have a minimum age and weight limit, and some extreme ones like bungy jumping will also list of health ailments that one must not be suffering from to be fit enough for the experience. These could be as simple as a backache to something like epilepsy and osteoporosis. If suffering from these, declare at the beginning and refrain if disallowed- it is for your own safety.

Quality

Please ensure to check the quality and credibility of the company offering such services. Read testimonials and do your research. An organisation worth their salt in terms of safety practices will not allow alcohol around the premises for example. Nor would they cut costs on quality, so do not choose these activities for the discount or freebie being offered, rather pay for quality, for qualified experts, for certifications.



Primed for adventure

Do not starve yourself , neither be too full. Be comfortable, keep in mind the goal is to be primed for an adventure. Follow your comfort level. Be well in time to avoid a rush in the end. Come in a state optimal for you to be calm and in control.

Visible Safety

Adventure sports offer the chance to create once-in-a-lifetime memories full of adrenaline. Most critically, safety must be diligently present in every procedure and should be evident to the individual. Without safety precautions, an adventure trip may become an unpleasant experience with risks. The jumper has to feel the safety, not just be told about it. This mental assurance is as important as the procedures themselves to have a smooth experience.

Niharika Nigam, whose Jumpin Heights runs India’s highest Bungee Jumping site in Rishikesh, and another one in Goa, said, “These are once-in-a-lifetimes experiences. Never confuse danger for thrill. The greatest adventures must also be absolutely safe-these should be a test of the mind, not your fate!”