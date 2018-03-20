Westin Hotels to launch unique sustainability programme

Research suggests that, particularly for children, creating and preserving bedtime routines lead to more restorative sleep, which in turn improves physical and emotional well-being

Westin Hotels & Resorts recently announced the launch of Project Rise: ThreadForward, a sustainability programme that collects, processes and reweaves hotel bed linens transforming them into thousands of pairs of children’s pajamas. The first-of-its-kind pajamas will be distributed to children in need, whose circumstances can contribute to shortened and more fragmented sleep. Beginning April 16th, Westin will give the gift of better sleep beyond the brand’s hotels, in cities around the world: from New York and Toronto, to Mexico City and Cape Town, and will encourage guests to support by purchasing a pair of pajamas on westinstore.com to benefit the program.

“As people integrate wellness into their lifestyle more holistically on the road and at home, giving back has increasingly become important to their overall sense of well-being,” said Brian Povinelli, SVP & global brand leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts. “Wellness is in the Westin brand’s DNA, and Project Rise: Thread Forward is evidence that we can empower the well-being of our guests and associates as well as make a difference in the communities around us – hopefully inspiring change in the industry as a whole.”

Last year Westin introduced a global campaign called Let’s Rise, taking on the distractions of travel and empowering people to regain control of their well-being when they need it most, while travelling. As part of the brand’s rally-cry, Westin looked to their associates for an idea to empower the communities in which they live and work. The brand launched a challenge, Project Rise, asking associates to submit those ideas through the lens of the Six Pillars of Well-being; one idea would be selected and solution funded by the brand. More than 325 associates from around the world submitted ideas; one inspired insight encouraged the brand to repurpose discarded bed linens that often don’t have a centralised recycling process or recipient.

“Sleep continues to be the foundation of well-being,” asserted Charles Morin, PhD, president of World Sleep Society. “But despite this, one third of all adults and a majority of children are not getting enough sleep. Research suggests that, particularly for children, creating and preserving bedtime routines lead to more restorative sleep, which in turn improves physical and emotional well-being.” The simple act of putting on pajamas as part of a bedtime routine is one way to improve a child’s quality of sleep and cement long-term sleeping habits.

As a result of these insights, Westin tapped Clean the World, a leader in global health, best known for its soap recycling programs, and Divergent Energy, who sources the innovative technologies and solutions, to develop the hospitality industry’s first system to collect, process and reweave the discarded linens into a new fabric for pajamas. In just five months, 50 Westin hotels around the world submitted approximately 30,000 pounds of bed linens & terry to be sorted, broken down and reweaved into new material, using industry best practices in textile manufacturing. A new and proprietary upcycling process was developed specifically for this program to ensure the new fabric met both U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regulations and provided the comfort sought in children’s pajamas.

“Upcycling sheets into children’s pajamas has never been done before,” said Shawn Seipler, founder and CEO, Clean the World. “As our partnership with Westin has grown over the past eight years through the bath & soap amenity program, we were excited when Westin came to us to help bring this vision to life. Westin’s Project Rise: ThreadForward program is a phenomenal effort to continue to improve children’s health and create a more sustainable future.”

In a recent global study:

· 77 per cent of global respondents say giving back enhances their overall well-being

· Nearly 1 in 2 respondents in North America said it is very important to give back

· 80 per cent of those surveyed globally have intentions to give back while travelling in the next 12 months

· And while nearly 1 in 4 travellers surveyed have volunteered through their hotel, 89 per cent of people globally are more likely to book a hotel that provides give-back opportunities.