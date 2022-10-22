Western Railway increases platform tickets by five times in THESE stations to avoid festive overcrowding

The Western Railway has decided to increase the ticket prices by five times in some stations of the Mumbai Central Division to accommodate the increasing number of passengers during the festive season. Officials said that the railways decided to implement the measure to avoid overcrowding and ensure that the platforms are not cluttered with people.

According to the officials, the new ticket prices will be 50 per person, which is five times higher than the previous rate. They said that the new rates will be implemented until October 31.

Some of the stations where the new platform ticket prices will be implemented include Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat. The tourism and hospitality sectors have reportedly seen a spike in bookings during the festive season.

The Southern Railway has also increased the platform ticket rates at eight stations in Chennai during the start of the Navratri celebrations. The prices were hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 20 until January 31st, 2023.

Moreover, to accommodate the increasing number of passengers during the festive season, Indian Railways has been running over 2,561 special trains. These special trains have been running every day during the Chhath Puja season.

According to the official statement released by the Ministry of Railways, the railways has also notified 32 special services to accommodate the increasing number of passengers during the festive season.

These special trains are designed to connect various cities across the country, such as Darbhanga, Saharsa, and Bhagalpur. They will also run on various railway routes such as Firozpur, Katihar, and Amritsar.